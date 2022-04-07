A 101-Year-Old Toronto Woman Is Going Back To Work & She Has A Pretty Incredible Job
Do you work to live or live to work? That's a question many millennials ask themselves these days as they try to figure out their priorities.
But for some people, the working life chose them, especially the 101-year-old Hazel McCallion. She was the mayor of Mississauga from 1978 until 2014. She was a politician during a time when women weren't so prominent in the field and served as the mayor for 36 years.
Just when you thought her time in the workforce was over. On Wednesday, Minister of Transport, Omar Alghabra, reappointed McCallion as director and federal representative on the Board of Directors of the Greater Toronto Airports Authority.
She has was first appointed in 2017 and has now been reappointed for three years.
"I am pleased that Ms. McCallion has accepted to continue to serve the Greater Toronto Airports Authority. She has dedicated more than 40 years of service to her community and continues to play an important role in overseeing and guiding Canada's largest airport," Alghabra said in a statement.
"I wish her every success as she continues to serve the transportation sector," he added.
If you thought that was it for McCallion, think again because the University of Toronto Mississauga reappointed the 101-year-old as a special adviser on March 17, 2022.
And it doesn't get more wholesome than this because the province of Ontario decided to name the Hurontario light rail transit (LRT) project the "Hazel McCallion Line" for her 101st birthday.
"As of today, the Hurontario #LRT will be known as the Hazel McCallion Line to commemorate her great achievements as mayor & her contributions to the City of Mississauga," Premier Doug Ford said in a Tweet.
So, if you've been counting down the years till your retirement, forget about it. It's going to be a while.
