Former Mississauga Mayor Hazel McCallion Died At 101 & Here's How She's Being Remembered
"I know we will all miss the wit and tenacity of the one and only Hurricane Hazel."
Former Mississauga mayor Hazel McCallion died at 101 years old on January 29, and Canadian leaders are remembering her as a "dear friend" and a faithful public servant.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced McCallion died peacefully in her Mississauga home Sunday morning in a press release.
"At the request of the family, I announce with a heavy heart, the passing of my dear friend and mentor, Hazel McCallion," said Ford. "Hazel was the true definition of a public servant. She dedicated her long life to her community, including 36 years as mayor of Mississauga – the longest serving mayor in the city's history."
\u201cAt the request of the family, I announce with a heavy heart, the passing of my dear friend and mentor, Hazel McCallion.\u00a0\n\nThere isn\u2019t a single person who met Hazel who didn\u2019t leave in awe of her force of personality.\n\nFull statement: https://t.co/3m1DI9iV28\u201d— Doug Ford (@Doug Ford) 1674997722
Ford highlighted that her legacy lives on in Mississauga's community, with several organizations and places named after her, like the Hazel McCallion Line.
"Hazel will be missed dearly by the people that she so faithfully served. I know we will all miss the wit and tenacity of the one and only Hurricane Hazel."
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau paid tribute to the late mayor, calling her a "dear friend" and an "extraordinary woman" in a statement.
\u201cHazel McCallion was unstoppable. She worked hard, fought for her community, and inspired countless others with her decades of tireless and selfless service. I\u2019m going to miss you, my friend, and I\u2019ll always cherish the chats we had \u2013 and the wisdom you shared \u2013 over the years.\u201d— Justin Trudeau (@Justin Trudeau) 1675006167
"On behalf of all Canadians, Sophie and I offer our condolences to Hazel's family, friends, and the people of Mississauga. We will remember her as a trailblazer whose career in politics and service to her community will remain an inspiration to all of us. But mostly, we will remember her as a dear friend."
McCallion served as mayor of Mississauga from 1978 to 2014, and later in her long career, she was Chancellor of Sheridan College, a special advisor at the University of Toronto Mississauga and a federal representative on the Board of Directors of the Greater Toronto Airports Authority.
According to the city's website, a book of condolences will be available for the public to sign starting January 30 at 10 a.m. across Mississauga and online.
McCallion's family is asking that donations be made to either the Trillium Hospital Foundation or Hazel McCallion Foundation for Arts, Culture and Heritage instead of sending flowers.