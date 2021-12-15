Trending Tags

A Major Gaming Company Is Hiring Over 60 Positions In Toronto RN & Here Are 6 To Apply For

Some of Ubisoft's job openings are looking for programmers to work on a beloved remake! 🎮

A Major Gaming Company Is Hiring Over 60 Positions In Toronto RN & Here Are 6 To Apply For
Google Maps

Calling Torontonians who love to play video games and actually know a thing or two about programming: Ubisoft Toronto is looking for people to join their team right now.

The major gaming company announced Wednesday that its Toronto offices will be tasked with recreating Splinter Cell, as, after all, Splinter Cell Blacklist was actually the first game to come out of the 6ix's studios.

As of right now, there are over 60 job openings available for Toronto, according to Ubisoft Toronto's website, and here are six positions that will work directly behind the remake.

Animation Programmer - Splinter Cell

Salary: Competitive

Type of Position: Permanent and full-time

Who Should Apply: Creative minds with solid 3D math skills might be interested as an animation programmer at Ubisoft Toronto. Not only will you get to help build the systems and tools that will make your coworkers' jobs easier, you will also play an integral part in the game's visual experience.

Apply Here

Technical Lead, Game Play - Splinter Cell​

Salary: Competitive

Type of Position: Permanent and full-time

Who Should Apply: Anyone who has years of experience as a programmer and technical leadership may want to toss their hat in the ring for this position. This role is looking for someone who can move a team of programmers towards a clear technical vision, and be capable to motivate them to do their best.

Apply Here

Concept Artist - Splinter Cell

Salary: Competitive

Type of Position: Permanent and full-time

Who Should Apply: Do you consider yourself a creative visionary? As a Concept Artist at Ubisoft Toronto, you'll get to create the foundation to guide the visual components of the characters and environmental elements that players will eventually get to see on screen.

Apply Here

3D Programmer - Splinter Cell

Salary: Competitive

Type of Position: Permanent and full-time

Who Should Apply: If you have years of experience in general and graphics programming, are a math whiz, have a keen eye for detail, and care so much about image quality that you're "probably a photography or cinematography buff", then this is a job you may want to check out. You'll marry the visuals and the performance of the game to create the ultimate AAA game experience for players.

Apply Here

AI Programmer - Splinter Cell

Salary: Competitive

Type of Position: Permanent and full-time

Who Should Apply: If you love seeing players completely immersed in a game because of your hard work, then you may want to look into applying for this role. Ubisoft Toronto is looking for someone who can "make the unexpected come to life" with their advanced tools, as well as have vast AI knowledge that can create the ultimate experience for players.

Apply Here

Engine Programmer - Splinter Cell

Salary: Competitive

Type of Position: Permanent and full-time

Who Should Apply: In this role at Ubisoft Toronto, you'll be tasked with looking over the engine of one of their AAA games like Assassin's Creed, as well as creating future technologies for the company. If you have an understanding of modern game engine architecture and experience in C++ programming, then this could be the job for you.

Apply Here

