An Ontario Casting Call Will Give You Up To $40K To Renovate Your Home But There's A Catch
You have to qualify first.
The HGTV seriesStyled is coming back to Ontario for its second season, and its hosts want to help Greater Toronto Area homeowners renovate and redesign their properties.
According to Groundglass Casting, those selected to appear on the show will receive $20,000 to $40,000 in design services and materials, including furniture, flooring, bathroom, and kitchen items.
Homeowners will also receive access to a design and construction team capable of executing high-quality renovations in 6 to 9 weeks.
The only catch is that, unlike most casting calls for real people, applicants must meet quite a few requirements, including:
- Owning a detached, semi-detached, or townhouse in the Greater Toronto Area
- Having a minimum budget of $100,000, not including HST and contingency fund (25%)
- Have funds available or accessible financing via HELOC or other credit facilities
- No plans for additions or basement underpinning, as tight timelines force crews to limit the experience to interior renovations and minor structural work only
- The ability to move out for the duration of the renovation, which will take 7 to 9 weeks, and find your own temporary accommodations
- Be available for three days of filming throughout the renovation, which will take place between November 2022 and January 2023
- Be someone outgoing and comfortable being filmed and interviewed.
"They will have a top notch design and construction team and the reno will be done quickly because…. for tv, it has to be! That's kind of unheard of these days with trades high demand," Andrew Deiters, Groundglass Casting Director, told Narcity in an email.
The agency also said they are encouraging people to apply ASAP to give themselves the best chance of being selected.
