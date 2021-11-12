An Overloaded Truck Exploded Onto A Highway In Ontario & The Driver Was Charged (PHOTO)
The driver suffered minor injuries.
Police were tasked with cleaning up a sizeable mess on an Ontario highway Thursday morning after an overloaded truck rolled over.
According to Aurora OPP, the incident, which occurred on Highway 48 near Markham, was caused by several factors including careless driving, an insecure load, and an overweight vehicle, which violated a permit.
Rollover #Hwy48/19th #AuroraOPP investigating, minor injuries to driver.\nThe overloaded truck was cleaned-up and weighed, the driver is now charged with careless driving, insecure load, overweight vehicle \u2013 violate permit, and driving motor vehicle \u2013 improper licence. #CMVSafetypic.twitter.com/HLjAIckox2— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP Highway Safety Division) 1636638864
The driver, who suffered minor injuries, was also charged for operating a motor vehicle with an improper licence.
The exact contents of the truck are unclear. However, judging by the photos released by OPP Highway Safety Division, the vehicle was carrying pallets of concrete.
This isn't the first time in recent memory that a large truck has spilled its content all over a busy roadway.
In October, a section of Highway 401 was blocked after a delivery truck full of meat rolled over.
Photos were released of the incident showing the truck rolled over on its side, blocking oncoming traffic with a couple of fire trucks behind it.