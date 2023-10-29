9 Best Hot Chocolate Spots In Toronto That Will Make You Feel Warm & Fuzzy This Winter
The best cocoa with the most decadent toppings!
The weather outside is frightful, but do you know what's so delightful? A warm and delicious cup of decadent hot chocolate.
Toronto has plenty of fast food chains and grocery stores offering hot drink options, and those options are getting even better as we go from pumpkin-spiced latte season into winter hot chocolate season.
But where can you get the best cup of hot chocolate in Toronto that isn't from a big chain? And no, we're not talking about the beverages that use a sugary powder. We're talking hot chocolate made with real cocoa and topped with tasty options such as marshmallows, whipped cream and spice.
If drinking hot chocolate during the winter months puts a smile on your face, there's actually a reason for that. According to various studies, the positive vibes come from the serotonin, caffeine, and relaxing tryptophan, which is found in chocolate and a main ingredient in hot chocolate.
So when you're feeling down this winter, head to one of these top-tier hot chocolate spots and get a taste of warm, chocolatey happiness.
Here are nine of the best hot chocolate spots in Toronto that you won't want to miss out on this winter.
SOMA Chocolatemaker
Price: 💸
Address: Various locations
Why You Need To Go: Decadent and flavourful is what you can expect from the small cups of cocoa that you'll get from SOMA.
At first, you might think this is such a small cup and want to indulge in something bigger, but the tiny cups of hot chocolate are great, mighty and different.
They serve Mayan hot chocolate and the classic serving comes in a shot cup or, if you want to, in a larger mug with added milk or hot water.
The Mayan version is "a dark chocolate drink layered with a spark of chili peppers, orange peel, ginger and our special blend of spices."
Meanwhile, the classic is "the fuzzy sweater of our drinking chocolates, warm and comforting with a fudgy aroma that will float you into space - Unpretentious and deeply satisfying."
Both sound and are delicious.
Cacao 70
Price: 💸
Address: Various locations
Why You Need To Go: This spot has the word "cacao" in its name, so you know it's good.
Cacao 70 has multiple locations, one being in the Distillery district, and if you're a holiday season fan, then you're probably planning to go to the Christmas Market this year.
What's better than walking around the holiday village with a cup of hot cocoa to keep your hands warm while shopping for your loved ones? Probably nothing.
You can choose between American-Style Hot Chocolate, Champurrado, Cacao 70 Factory Hot Chocolate and The Cacao Blast.
Soul Chocolate
Price: 💸 —💸💸
Address: 20 Wagstaff Dr., Unit C, Toronto
Why You Need To Go: This spot specializes in making all kinds of chocolate right here in Toronto. The owners started making chocolates in their Toronto apartment in 2015 and now make all sorts of things, including hot chocolate.
Their actual shop is located near Leslieville and you can grab a hot cocoa from there, but if that's too far, you can visit one of the many spots in Toronto serving their hot chocolate. They can be found on the store locator online.
If you want to make it at home, you can buy one of the boxes online, costing around $16. They have Mayan hot chocolate, classic and peppermint mixes.
Sweet Jesus
Price: 💸
Address: Various locations.
Why You Need To Go: Are you looking for something with a little more sugar and less chocolate? Then you can't miss out on Sweet Jesus' offerings.
They have some whacky hot chocolates that are topped with all sorts of things like chocolate-hazelnut sauce, pistachios, wafers, chocolate chip cookies, Oreos, caramel and more.
The great thing about Sweet Jesus is that it has shakes, cakes, and ice cream, accommodating others looking for something different on a cold winter night.
Le Gourmand
Price: 💸
Address: Various locations
Why You Need To Go: At Le Gourmand, you can get a classic hot chocolate or jazz things up and get Nutella, white chocolate or 85% dark chocolate beverages.
Additionally, you can choose whatever milk you'd like to mix that with and then pair it with one of Toronto's best chocolate chip cookies.
Yes, that might be a chocolate overload, but no one ever complained about that before.
Neo Coffee Bar
Price: 💸
Address: Various locations
Why You Need To Go: Neo Coffee Bar has so many drinks to choose from, but one that should not be overlooked is their hot chocolate.
Unlike other places, where the coffee is sometimes made with a powder or melted chocolate, they use a chocolate sauce that's made in-house and it's delicious.
Pair the hot chocolate with one of their baked good and you'll feel quite satisfied.
Neo also just opened their newest coffee shop on Spadina Avenue, and the interior is so aesthetic it would make your beverage post even hotter.
ChocoSol Traders
Price: 💸
Address: 1131 St Clair Ave W, Toronto
Why You Need To Go: This spot makes Mexican-styled hot chocolate, which means they use a bar of chocolate to make the dense and rich beverage.
You can even buy the bars and make the chocolate drink at home. You'll need a blender or molinillo whisk, water, and a stovetop to create the perfect blend, but if you enjoy a denser and creamier beverage, make sure to use milk.
Eataly
Price: 💸
Address: 55 Bloor St W, Toronto
Why You Need To Go: Do you like Nutella hot chocolates but want something a bit richer and healthier? Well, Eataly has an Italian hot chocolate made with Venchi and it's so decadent.
You can grab a cup from their coffee shop, Caffe Vergnano at Eataly Toronto, or buy a packet and make the hot cocoa at home.
Arvo Coffee
Price: 💸
Address: Various locations.
Why You Need To Go: Well, a Narcity writer shared that she can "go so far as to say it's [Arvo Coffee] the best hot chocolate" she's had in Toronto.
That is a big claim to make, but the coffee shop also shares that it is one of their customers' favourite drinks. So, if you're in the Distillery District or Liberty Village, try it and let us know your thoughts.