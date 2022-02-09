Canadians Are Trolling 'The Bachelor' So Hard After This Week's Episode In Toronto
"Contrary to popular belief, Canadians do NOT shoot maple syrup."
If you tuned into the latest episode of The Bachelor on Monday night, you might have noticed some familiar places.
For the first time ever, the show was filmed in Toronto, and the stars lived the Canadian dream by eating BeaverTails and playing street hockey. However, there were some questionable moments that occurred during the cast's stay in the 6ix, and locals have taken to Twitter to set a few things straight.
While it may take a lot to offend a Canadian, things like pronouncing the second "T" in Toronto are sure to get the blood boiling, and here are a few of the faux pas that the cast committed.
Driving to Niagara for the two-on-one date
The two-on-one date took place in picturesque Niagara Falls, a popular tourist destination in Ontario. But locals know that what seemed like a quick limo ride on the show was actually a nearly two-hour trek. And with tensions running high between Genevieve and Shanae, Twitter users were quick to point out just how awkward that drive would have been.
The Bachelor insinuating Niagara Falls is in Toronto angers me 😂 #TheBachelor
— AYDEORMULA (@aydeormula2) February 8, 2022
Just to clarify: when the girls were asking if Niagara Falls is close to Toronto, it’s not, really. It’s over 2.5 hours drive. Imagine Genevieve and Shanae in the car together for that long. #TheBachelor
— Bach, Please (@BachPlease) February 8, 2022
Pronouncing the second "T" in Toronto
The Bachelor cast was clearly unaware that the second "T" in Toronto is customarily silent, and Canadians couldn't help but cringe every time they heard it pronounced. It was almost like hearing the word for the first time.
when he pronounces "toronto" with the second t 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 #TheBachelor
— kayls (@kayleycheung) February 8, 2022
As a Canadian, I’m cringing at the way the bachelor is saying Toronto rn #bachelorabc
— K🖤 (@princessbxtchy) February 8, 2022
Taking maple syrup shots
Yes, Canada is the land of maple syrup, but that doesn't mean we drink it. Twitter users couldn't handle it when the cast began taking shots of this sweet delicacy, and they had to set the record straight.
Tonight on the Bachelor while visiting Toronto they took Maple Syrup shots and I feel the need as a Canadian to publicly declare that is not a thing
— Naomi West (@emailfromnaomi) February 8, 2022
Contrary to popular belief, Canadians do NOT shoot maple syrup!😂 #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/VubqVNbOp2
— Bachelor Budd 🌹🇨🇦 (@bachelor_budd) February 8, 2022
Pointing out the fall "foilage"
Toronto is beautiful in the fall, and the cast voiced their admiration for the "crisp air" and.. "foilage"?
One of the contestants mispronounced foliage when talking about the autumn colours, and of course, Twitter will not let her live it down.
If you like Toronto’s Fall foil-age, stick around for the Spring cling wrap #Bachelor #wyatr @annahossnieh @ArdenMyrin
— Bachelor Cinematic Universe (@HannahHottakes) February 8, 2022
not the girls calling foliage "foilage" 💀 #thebachelor
— anna (@iannaeez) February 8, 2022
Going on an "international" trip to Toronto
The word "international" might bring to mind places like Paris or Rome, but the internet was totally thrown when "international" ended up being a flight from Houston to Toronto.
May God help the man who tells me he’s taking me on an international trip & we drive over the border to Toronto… #TheBachelor
— The Betchelor🥀 (@betchelorpod) February 8, 2022
The girls on their way to Toronto for their international destination #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/DbnJ86rWSu
— shannon (@shannon_105) February 8, 2022
Not dressing for the weather
There seemed to be some confusion over the dress code for the Toronto dates. The episode was filmed during the fall, which usually means cool temperatures, but while some girls were wearing cozy sweaters and jackets, others looked like they were on a summer vacay. Clayton, meanwhile, was dressed for full-blown winter.
Travel note: You can't complain about the cold when you're not dressed appropriately for the weather.
They're dressed for a beach party and not some book-reciting roast in a Toronto alley.#Bachelor #TheBachelor #TheBachelorABC #BachelorNation #bachelorabc
— Jeremy Bradley (@JeremyDBradley) February 8, 2022
Clayton’s outfit to cocktail parties in Toronto #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/YZkd3DDSx7
— Lorem Ipsum (@_laren) February 8, 2022
Calling Toronto a good place to fall in love
Clayton names Toronto as a "great place to fall in love," but locals aren't having it. According to Twitter users, the 6ix may not be the romantic place Clayton thinks it is.
Clayton saying “Toronto is a beautiful place to fall in love” is personally offensive to me I’m angery #TheBachelor #TheBachelorABC
— Rachel - Geneva life (@starkidsftw) February 8, 2022
#TheBachelor talking about Toronto being “the perfect place to fall in love”
Everyone in Toronto be like: pic.twitter.com/SEGSIJ742W
— Marie Bella (@mariefranci) February 8, 2022