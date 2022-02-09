Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
the bachelor

Canadians Are Trolling 'The Bachelor' So Hard After This Week's Episode In Toronto

"Contrary to popular belief, Canadians do NOT shoot maple syrup."

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Canadians Are Trolling 'The Bachelor' So Hard After This Week's Episode In Toronto
The Bachelor

If you tuned into the latest episode of The Bachelor on Monday night, you might have noticed some familiar places.

For the first time ever, the show was filmed in Toronto, and the stars lived the Canadian dream by eating BeaverTails and playing street hockey. However, there were some questionable moments that occurred during the cast's stay in the 6ix, and locals have taken to Twitter to set a few things straight.

While it may take a lot to offend a Canadian, things like pronouncing the second "T" in Toronto are sure to get the blood boiling, and here are a few of the faux pas that the cast committed.


Driving to Niagara for the two-on-one date

The two-on-one date took place in picturesque Niagara Falls, a popular tourist destination in Ontario. But locals know that what seemed like a quick limo ride on the show was actually a nearly two-hour trek. And with tensions running high between Genevieve and Shanae, Twitter users were quick to point out just how awkward that drive would have been.



Pronouncing the second "T" in Toronto

The Bachelor cast was clearly unaware that the second "T" in Toronto is customarily silent, and Canadians couldn't help but cringe every time they heard it pronounced. It was almost like hearing the word for the first time.




Taking maple syrup shots

Yes, Canada is the land of maple syrup, but that doesn't mean we drink it. Twitter users couldn't handle it when the cast began taking shots of this sweet delicacy, and they had to set the record straight.



Pointing out the fall "foilage"

Toronto is beautiful in the fall, and the cast voiced their admiration for the "crisp air" and.. "foilage"?

One of the contestants mispronounced foliage when talking about the autumn colours, and of course, Twitter will not let her live it down.




Going on an "international" trip to Toronto

The word "international" might bring to mind places like Paris or Rome, but the internet was totally thrown when "international" ended up being a flight from Houston to Toronto.




Not dressing for the weather

There seemed to be some confusion over the dress code for the Toronto dates. The episode was filmed during the fall, which usually means cool temperatures, but while some girls were wearing cozy sweaters and jackets, others looked like they were on a summer vacay. Clayton, meanwhile, was dressed for full-blown winter.




Calling Toronto a good place to fall in love

Clayton names Toronto as a "great place to fall in love," but locals aren't having it. According to Twitter users, the 6ix may not be the romantic place Clayton thinks it is.



From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

the bachelor

'The Bachelor' Hits Up Toronto In This Week’s Episode & Here's What We Know (VIDEO)

You'll recognize some of these places. 🌹

The Bachelor

Get your wine and popcorn ready, because the upcoming episode of The Bachelor features some places that you'll definitely recognize.

For the first time ever, The Bachelor will be taking place in Toronto, and, by the looks of it, other destinations in Ontario.

Keep Reading Show less

You Can Get Paid $4K A Month To Watch Reality Dating Shows & Anyone Can Apply

Binge Too Hot To Handle and get paid for it!

@toohotnetflix | Instagram

Are reality dating shows such as Too Hot To Handle and Love Island your guilty pleasure?

If that's you then POM, a U.K.-based dating app, is looking to hire you to watch dating shows every day, and they'll even pay you £100 per episode, for a total of roughly $4,000 a month.

Keep Reading Show less
netflix canada

Beaux From 'Too Hot To Handle' Told Us How She & Harry Plan To Spend Their Prize Money

Moving in together isn't out of the question 👀

@_beauxraymond_ | Instagram

Beaux Raymond and Harry Johnson won $45,000 each in the third season of Netflix's Too Hot To Handle and now they're ready to spend it.

Raymond recently spoke to us about how she and Harry plan to use their combined $90,000, after opening up about their up-and-down relationship following the show.

Keep Reading Show less
netflix canada

'Too Hot To Handle' Star Beaux Revealed The Behind-The-Scenes Moments That Cameras Missed

Beaux & Harry had a real moment!

Courtesy of Netflix, @izfairr | Instagram

After spending an entire month together, the cast of Season 3 of Netflix's Too Hot To Handle had plenty of stories to tell, although not all of them made it to the screen.

During a chat with Narcity, not only did Beaux Raymond share insider details of her relationship with Harry, but she also spoke of the dynamic with the rest of the cast members and how much they all really get along when the cameras are off.

Keep Reading Show less