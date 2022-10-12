Former CP24 Personality Speaks Out After Human Rights Complaint Against Bell Media (VIDEO)
She's accusing the network of racism and sexism.
Patricia Jaggernauth is sharing her story on social media days after filing a human rights complaint against Bell Media.
The former on-air host and weather personality at CP24 dives into what she calls a "toxic" work environment, accusing the network of discriminating against her based on her race and gender.
"My health was severely impacted," said Jaggernauth in her posts sent out on World Mental Health Day. "I spent time in the ICU at the hospital and I had a breakdown on live TV during Bell Let's Talk Day."
She went on to describe the difficult working conditions and wage gap during her 11 years at CP24, explaining that she was never under contract and "made a fraction of what my white male counterparts make."
"Oh, they make much less," she said, referring to any female employee at the Toronto network. "I too am an example of this."
Jaggernauth also explained her allegations of racism against Bell Media and CP24.
"There are no black staff holding permanent positions on this very prominent start to every day," she said, referring to the show's breakfast programming. "Good enough to fill in. Never good enough to invest in. All black people who appear on CP24 Breakfast are fill-ins."
Jaggernauth's complaint was officially filed with the Canadian Human Rights Commission on October 7, but the allegations have not yet been tested at a tribunal.
In response to this list of accusations and her video statements, a Bell Media spokesperson told Narcity:
"We do not comment on matters involving current or former staff members, but can confirm that Bell Media takes allegations of any potential discrimination or workplace misconduct very seriously, and are committed to a safe, inclusive, and respectful work environment where employees can thrive. If a matter is brought to our attention where an employee did not feel adequately supported, a process is triggered to review and address when required."
The former host and weather specialist's accusations come at a time when working conditions at Bell Media have already been put under the microscope — following the controversial dismissal of Lisa LaFlamme on CTV National News and an investigation launched last year regarding the environment at CP24.