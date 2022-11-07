Doug Ford Begs Education Workers To 'Please' Stop Striking & Offers A 'Compromise'
"I’m willing to put a little water in my wine, I’ve never been shy to do that.”
Ontario Premier Doug Ford has made a plea for a province-wide strike by education workers to come to an end.
In a news conference Monday morning, Ford offered to take his government's legislation, which makes the union's strike action illegal, off of the table — but only if workers stop their strike and get back in the classroom.
"As a gesture of good faith, our government is willing to rescind the legislation — we're willing to rescind Section 33. But, only if CUPE agrees by showing a similar gesture of good faith by stopping their strike and letting our kids back into their classrooms," said Ford. "I urge CUPE to continue to talk with us at the bargaining table, we're willing to make a fair deal."
The olive branch from Ford came as strike action carried on for a second day, forcing the majority of school boards across Ontario to close schools for in-person learning. Few boards have offered remote learning in that absence.
The Premier's offer came on the back of his government's continued focus to "keep kids in class." But from his perspective, it takes two to tango.
"I’m willing to put a little water in my wine, I’ve never been shy to do that," said Ford, giving us another quote we may not soon forget. "But they (CUPE) need to do the same thing, it’s not a one-way street here.”
In the middle of this news conference, the union representing Ontario's 55,000 education workers made its stance pretty clear, tweeting out "Pressure works. Let's keep going."
Ford also appeared to make it clear that he doesn't believe his government has done anything wrong in the lead-up to this strike.
"Iknowthatithasbeencontroversial. I'vealwaysrespectedtherightofworkerstofairandfreebargaining," said the Premier.
"This was nothing we did. This is on CUPE," Ford said. "CUPE, please accept this offer."
Ontario Willing To Rescind Education Bill If CUPE Ends Worker Strike #shortsGovernment of Ontario Announcements | Youtube
Ford's action to make this strike by education workers illegal has drawn criticism from many, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Ford had some choice words for him Monday.
"It’s very disappointing that the Prime Minister is being selective with certain provinces about his concerns of overturning the notwithstanding clause," said Ford. "If the Prime Minister wants to sit down and have a constitutional conversation with all the Premiers, I can assure you all the Premiers will be there to talk about the constitutional changes, if he wants to go down that road. I highly recommend not to."