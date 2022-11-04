Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

ontario education workers

Thousands Of Education Workers On Strike Take Their Protest To Queen's Park (PHOTOS)

The strike left many schools closed Friday.

Ontario Editor
Education workers protesting at Queen's Park.

Education workers protesting at Queen's Park.

Ashna Bharkhada | Narcity

Ontario education workers officially went on strike Friday, leaving many schools across Ontario closed for the day without the support of custodians, admin staff, and educational assistants.

Thousands of those 55,000 education workers gathered in protest around the grounds of Queen's Park as they continued their push for a wage increase despite new legislation from the Ford government that makes their protest illegal and imposes a four-year contract on them.

Workers who choose to strike could face fines of up to $4,000 per day.

It's a story that has gained national and international attention over the last few days.

Group of protesters walking the streets near Queen's Park.Group of protesters walking the streets near Queen's Park.Ashna Bharkhada | Narcity

The grounds of Queen's Park were filled with striking education workers and those in support of their message.

Group of protesters at Queen's Park.Group of protesters at Queen's Park.Ashna Bharkhada | Narcity

Striking workers are demanding a much bigger raise than the Ford government seems willing to offer.

Protester holding a "I shouldn't have to rage to make a living wage" sign.Protester holding a "I shouldn't have to rage to make a living wage" sign.Ashna Bharkhada | Narcity

Many kids were forced to stay home from school Friday and that could carry on into next week, with the strike being called "indefinite."

Protester wearing a "Cuts hurt children" sign.Protester wearing a "Cuts hurt children" sign.Ashna Bharkhada | Narcity

Some protestors openly displayed their frustration with the Ford government over this issue.

Group of protesters holding up "F*ck F*rd" and "I stand with education workers" signs.Group of protesters holding up "F*ck F*rd" and "I stand with education workers" signs.Ashna Bharkhada | Narcity

Education Minister Stephen Lecce has labelled any strike action "illegal."

Protester holding up a sign reading "Lecce the leech."Protester holding up a sign reading "Lecce the leech."Ashna Bharkhada | Narcity

Children of age to be in class Friday were among the protestors.

Child holding a sign reading "I'm not a pawn" and another reading "Lecce is a bloodsucker."Child holding a sign reading "I'm not a pawn" and another reading "Lecce is a bloodsucker."Ashna Bharkhada | Narcity

"Ford's just being totally unreasonable," one striking education worker told Narcity at the demonstration.

"Obviously these guys are way out of touch with what we do in the schools. [...] Plus, he's always said that he's for the little guys. Mr. Ford, we're the little guys and you're not looking out for us," the man said.

It is unclear how long the strike by Ontario's education workers might last.

    Stuart McGinn
    Ontario Editor
    Stuart McGinn is Narcity’s Ontario Editor and focuses mainly on covering major provincial and local news stories across the province. Stuart is from Ottawa and is now based in Toronto.
