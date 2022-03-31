Elon Musk Says Self-Driving Teslas Can't Handle Toronto's Streetcars & Here's Why
Well, the future will have to wait.
As hard as it is to fathom, the world is now officially living in the age of self-driving cars, well, except for Toronto.
According to a Twitter user, the city is currently "geofenced," which means drivers can't engage the new Fully Self Drive Beta (FSD) that Tesla is shipping, and Elon Musk appears to have just confirmed why.
The ever-involved CEO responded to a thread questioning Toronto's exclusion from the program, arguing the transit system makes FSD difficult.
"Toronto streetcars are not yet handled well by FSD," Musk tweeted.
According to Drive Telsa Canada, the software was released to Canada over three separate waves earlier this week, primarily to owners with Safety Scores of 100 and 99.
"We've had about 60 or so cars testing internally in Canada. Hoping to go wider this weekend," Musk added.
As for why the number of Canadian drivers is so limited, Musk revealed in another tweet that the company was taking its time rolling out the feature in the country due to safety concerns.
"Yes, but we take a very cautious approach to safety. As we confirm functionality on Canadian roads, the beta will expand," he adds.
Anyone granted the FSD ability can try out several mind-boggling features, including traffic-aware cruise control, automatic steering, automatic lane changing, and automatic parking, among other features.
Musk also stated that Andrej Karpathy, Tesla's director of artificial intelligence, is on a "four-month sabbatical," which could hint at when motorists will finally be able to test out the feature throughout the 6ix.
So, anyone lucky enough to own a futuristic vehicle will have to wait a little longer.