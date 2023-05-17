Flair Airlines Will Fly To The Dominican From 3 Ontario Cities & Tickets Start At $150
Your next tropical trip just got cheaper.
Travellers looking for cheap flights from Toronto for their next tropical getaway are in luck!
Flair Airlines has recently announced new flights from Toronto Pearson Airport to the Dominican Republic, and you can find so many cheap flights to explore the sun-soaked shores and vibrant culture of the Caribbean without breaking the bank.
Daily fights from Toronto are set to take off from October 30, and Ottawa and Kitchener-Waterloo will also see twice-weekly service to Punta Cana later in November and December.
The one-way fares start at $149 and can be booked now on Flair's website.
This news comes after Flair Airlines faced a series of flight cancellations earlier this year, stemming from the seizure of four of their aircraft by lessor Airborne Capital, as reported by the Toronto Star.
The disruption occurred due to alleged missed payment dues. Notably, one of the planes seized was from Breslau Airport in Ontario.
Stephen Jones, President and CEO of Flair Airlines, didn't acknowledge the setback in the announcement of new flights but mentioned that the expansion of Flair's flights is important to their "growth strategy."
However, before you set your sights on the Dominican Republic, it's important to be well-informed about staying safe during your visit.
Although Canadians do not require a visa for trips of 30 days or less, officials urge caution due to certain security concerns.
To ensure a worry-free trip, remain vigilant, particularly when venturing beyond the resort areas and exploring cities in the Dominican Republic, like Santo Domingo.
The Government of Canada recommends that tourists refrain from displaying expensive jewelry, stay alert to their surroundings, and avoid resisting in the event of a robbery.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.