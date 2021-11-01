Here's How Ontario's PSWs & Nurses Can Apply To Get Up To $6K Or $10K For School
What you'll need and when you'll need it by. 👇
Ontario recently announced that they'll help pay for some of the tuition costs for registered nurses and personal support workers (PSWs) who are looking to advance their careers in the long-term care sector. A spokesperson for the Ministry of Long-Term Care gave Narcity the scoop on how to apply when the program becomes available.
"We are working with the Registered Practical Nurses Association of Ontario (WeRPN) to target an application launch date for the BEGIN initiative [ Bridging Educational Grant In Nursing] for winter 2022," they told Narcity via email.
On October 27, the Ontario government announced that they'll be investing millions in order to bring on more nurses to long-term care facilities within the next three to four years, as well as help train, educate and recruit thousands of new health care staff so residents can get an average of four hours of direct care a day.
One way that the Ontario government plans to make this happen is through the BEGIN initiative, which will work to cover the tuition costs of eligible PSWs and nurses up to $6,000 and $10,000 a year, respectively. Candidates who need some extra help covering the costs of course materials, childcare, tutoring, or travel may also be eligible for $5,000.
Here's how to apply when you're able to
Registered practical nurses and PSWs would then be able to submit an application form on WeRPN's website confirming that they meet the eligibility criteria (which is still in the works.)
"Applicants would be required to submit a letter from an accredited Ontario College or University as proof of enrollment in a Practical Nursing, Bridging to Practical Nursing, or Bridging to Registered Nursing Program," the spokesperson shared.
All applicants would also be required to sign a Return of Service Agreement that shows they're committed to working within the long-term care sector after they graduate.