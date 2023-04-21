Highway 401 Will Have Some Major Detours This Weekend & Here's What You Need To Know
Heads up, drivers.
Attention all drivers! Major construction work on Highway 401 means that significant detours will be in effect this weekend.
Crews will be working overnight on Friday and Saturday to remove the Halleck's Road overpass, causing major road closures between Long Beach and Brockville.
The work will take place overnight on both Friday, April 21st and Saturday, April 22nd, so if you're planning to travel during this time, you'll need to plan ahead.
\u201cSIGNIFICANT UPCOMING ROAD CLOSURES:\nTravel on #Hwy401 between Long Beach (County Road 2) and Brockville (North Augusta Road) will be impacted overnight on both Friday April 21st and Saturday April 22nd for the removal of the Halleck\u2019s Road overpass.\u201d— OPP East Region (@OPP East Region) 1681487036
The upcoming closure of Highway 401 will take place in two stages, and the stretch impacted is 495 km and is around four hours east of Toronto and around two hours west of the city.
Starting on Friday evening, the westbound lanes of the highway will be shut down along with one lane on the eastbound side. Crews will be working to remove a section of the bridge during this time.
For those heading west, the highway will be completely closed from 10:00 p.m. on Friday until 10:00 a.m. on Saturday.
The following day, the closure will switch over to the opposite lanes. The eastbound lanes will be closed along with one lane on the westbound side to remove the other half of the bridge.
For those heading east, the closures will happen on Saturday, starting at 10:00 p.m. until 10:00 a.m. on Sunday.
An Emergency Detour will be in place, which means that you'll need to exit at North Augusta Road in Brockville and get back on at Long Beach, County Road 2.
Be prepared for an increase in traffic on other roads and in the City of Brockville.
"LeedsOPP is asking for everyone to be patient and use caution," OPP East Region said on its Twitter.