ontario gas prices

Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To See A Drop Tomorrow & These Spots Will Be The Cheapest

Drivers, avoid filling up today if you can.

Toronto Staff Writer
An Esso gas station. Right: A gas station pump

Kevinbrine | Dreamstime,Colin Temple | Dreamstime

What fluctuates wildly and makes owning a vehicle a constant gamble? Ontario gas prices. But not on Friday. It will be a good day for fuelling up, at least, that's what the latest Gas Wizard predictions suggest.

Gas analyst Dan McTeague announced via Twitter on Wednesday that most pumps in the province would be down 5 cents on Friday, November 25, 2022, leaving cities such as Toronto, Ottawa, and Windsor offering 152.9 cents per litre.

However, the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) has Toronto, Ottawa and Windsor's average gas prices on Thursday listed at 153.4, 154.7 and 150.5 cents per litre, respectively. So, it's possible that gas could drop to even lower rates than predicted.

According to CAA, the cheapest spot in Ontario for gas on Thursday is Thunder Bay at 139.4 cents per litre, with Peterborough, at 146.8, Brantford at 148.3, and Welland at 148.7, also offering significant savings.

Still, Gas Wizard predicts that Oshawa, Barrie and London will offer the cheapest overall averages on Friday at 151.9 cents per litre.

Some of Ontario's most expensive places for gas on Friday could be Cornwall, Peterborough and Sudbury, which are all predicted to offer an average of 157.9 cents per litre.

CAA has North Bay offering an average of 165.3 cents per litre on Thursday. So the city may remain the province's priciest place for gas on Friday.

Residents will want to utilize CAA's database and Gas Wizard predictions to get the most accurate prices for their area and be prepared for things to fluctuate.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

