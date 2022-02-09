Sections

Ontario Is Extending The Deadline To Renew Health Cards & Expired Ones Will Be Accepted

You won't have to renew your health card until September 2022.

Toronto Staff Writer
Raysonho | Wikimedia

If renewing your health card has been on your to-do list this month, feel free to push it down a couple of bullet points.

The Ontario government has extended the deadline to renew health cards to September 30, 2022, according to a press release.

Christine Elliott, Ontario's minister of health, says the extension is a response to the ongoing pandemic.

"While the majority of Ontarians have continued to renew their documents throughout the pandemic, we are committed to ensuring all Ontarians have the opportunity to renew while continuing to access the care they need, when they need it," said Elliott.

Ontarians were previously expected to have a renewed card by February 28.

However, thanks to the new deadline, Ontarians will be able to continue to use an expired health card "including a red and white health card, to access insured health care services" until the new deadline arrives in September 2022.

The Ontario government is also taking steps to make the process of renewing health cards easier and has ensured that health care providers will accept expired cards for the time being.

ServiceOntario will be working on a way to allow people to renew their health cards online using "Ontario Photo Cards" in the coming months.

Anyone having trouble renewing their health card is asked to contact ServiceOntario at 1-866-532-3161 to ask about options for their specific situation.

To renew your card online, you'll need your most recent one and your driver's licence. But, if you're feeling a bit old-school then you can renew your health card in person with proof of residency and ID, according to the Ontario government's website.

covid-19 ontario

