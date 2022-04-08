Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

ontario government announcement

Ontario Is Making It Mandatory For Bosses To Tell Workers Exactly How They're Being Tracked

Some new rules are coming. 👇🏼

Toronto Associate Editor
An Ontario legislature building. Right: Someone signing on to a workplace messaging app on their phone.

Spiroview Inc. | Dreamstime, Wichayada Suwannachun | Dreamstime

Have you ever wondered if your employer is keeping tabs on your online activity, phone calls, or even whereabouts? Well, Ontario is about to answer that question for you.

On Thursday, April 7, the Ontario government announced that it just passed the Working for Workers Act 2, which will require employers to be upfront about how they're tracking and monitoring employees electronically.

"With more people in Ontario than ever before working from home, families deserve to know if, how, and why their employers are monitoring their devices so they can protect their privacy," Minister of Labour Monte McNaughton said.

The new legislation makes it mandatory for employers with 25 or more workers to have a written electronic monitoring policy in place for staff. The policy would need to formally acknowledge any tracking of employees, and include a description of how it's being done and why.

This means your boss could have to share with you if they've been creeping up on your computer, cell phone, GPS system, or any other electronic device that is used for work.

“Today, businesses have more ways than ever before to monitor where their workers are and what they are doing. Whether you are a delivery person being followed by GPS, a construction worker using a company phone, or an office worker logging in from home, you deserve to know if and how you are being tracked,” said Minister of Labour Monte McNaughton in a February press release.

The new legislation will also introduce general minimum wage rates for workers who deliver food or give rides through digital platforms like Uber, Instacart and Door Dash.

According to the provincial government, this would guarantee that these workers are getting paid at least minimum wage, the right to keep their tips, and access to how their pay is calculated. The bill will also give them the right to hash out their work-related conflicts and protection if they look to assert their own rights.

"This bill will now go forward to the Lieutenant Governor for Royal Assent in the coming days. Once received, our historic legislation will be a significant win for all workers," Minister of Labour Monte McNaughton said in a written statement.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

