Ontario Proposes New Law Where Bosses Have To Tell Workers If They're Being Tracked Online
It'd be the first law of its kind in Canada if it gets passed.
If you've ever wondered if your boss can see all of your work emails and Slack IMs, well, the Ontario government is proposing a new law to answer that question for you.
If this proposed law passes, it will require larger companies to tell their workers if they are being electronically monitored, whether they work at the office, in the field, or if they work from home.
"Any employer with 25 or more employees will have to have a policy in place," Labour Minister Monte McNaughton said in a February 24 press conference.
This new requirement, if it gets passed, will make workplaces share how exactly they track their employees, whether that's through their computers, cell phones, and even GPS systems.
"The future of work is changing, which is why our government is leading the country to ensure workers remain in the driver's seat," McNaughton continued in a press release.
There have been a number of new policies proposed and introduced by the Ontario government in an effort to make life easier for workers.
For example, the Working for Workers Actwas passed, which means employees no longer have to answer those after-work phone calls and non-compete clauses will be scrapped.
Minimum wage workers and liquor servers also saw a slight pay raise to $15 an hour since the start of 2022.
Ontario is also working on creating a comprehensive benefits plan for workers who don't have access to one, which will hopefully provide dental, vision, and health care.
