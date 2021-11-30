Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News

Ontario Passed A Bill That Could Let You Stop Answering Those After Work Calls & Emails

Most businesses will have to acknowledge their workers' right to disconnect.

Ontario Passed A Bill That Could Let You Stop Answering Those After Work Calls & Emails
Rawf88 | Dreamstime, Warasit Photisuk | Dreamstime

Attention all Ontario workers: your work-life balance is about to get more, well, balanced.

On November 30, the provincial government announced it passed the Working for Workers Act, 2021, which requires businesses with 25 employees or more to have a written policy for disconnecting from work at the end of the day.

This could include not sending or replying to any work emails, phone calls, Zoom calls, or any other work-related messages when it's time to head home.

"We have introduced measures to make it easier to spend time with family and loved ones, requiring most workplaces have a right to disconnect policy," Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development Monte McNaughton said in a statement.

"To help workers advance their careers and earn more, we are banning businesses from using non-compete agreements."

According to the Working for Workers Act, this means that employers cannot stop their employees from taking on other work that is in direct competition with the employer's business after the working relationship ends.

Another change introduced by the bill will also allow food delivery workers and truck drivers the right to use the washrooms at the places that they work with. This act also will help internationally trained Ontarians to work in the careers that they are actually trained in, which could help more businesses find workers they need.

"This legislation is another step towards building back a better province and cementing Ontario’s position as a global leader, for others to follow, as the best place in the world to live, work and raise a family," McNaughton said.

From Your Site Articles

Ontario Is Going To Stop Sending Letters Reminding You When To Renew Your Licence

This goes for health cards too!

Colin Temple | Dreamstime

If your driver's licence, health card, or licence plate stickers are set to expire soon in Ontario, you may want to check your inbox for a reminder over your mailbox.

According to the provincial government, they are going to stop mailing out renewal notices soon in favour of opt-in digital reminders to Ontarians.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario Plans To Get A Special Task Force That Will Look To Make Housing More Affordable

The task force will work to "make housing more affordable for hardworking Ontarians."

Gvictoria | Dreamstime

Ontario plans to get a Housing Affordability Task Force to help make housing more attainable for people as prices continue to increase.

In the fall economic statement, Ontario announced a proposal "to establish a Housing Affordability Task Force to provide recommendations to the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing on potential further actions to make housing more affordable for Ontario families."

Keep Reading Show less

You Could Get Up To $2K Back From Ontario For Doing Job Training Programs In 2022

You might be able to cash in on some of your tuition expenses!

@fordnationdougford | Instagram, Spiroview Inc. | Dreamstime

The Ontario government has announced that it is extending the Jobs Training Tax Credit, which means you could get up to $2,000 back for job training.

The Ontario government announced its 2021 Ontario Economic Outlook and Fiscal Review: Build Ontario on November 4, which includes the proposal to "extend" the personal income tax (PIT) Jobs Training Tax Credit into 2022.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario PSWs Will Be Keep Their Temporary Raise For Even Longer Now

This is the fourth time that Ontario's extended these boosted wages.

@fordnationdougford | Instagram

The Ontario government just announced that personal support workers will see their temporary wage increases maintained into next spring.

According to a press release posted on October 28, the provincial government announced that they will be investing an extra $373 million to be able to extend the temporary wage bumps for PSWs and direct support workers. This increase will continue until March 31, 2022. The boost was originally set to expire on October 31.

Keep Reading Show less