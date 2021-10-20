Ontario May Be Getting A New Law Forcing Restos To Let Uber Eats Drivers Use The Washroom
The Ontario government seems to have delivery workers back(sides).
In an announcement posted on October 20, the provincial government said they full-on plan to roll out a law that will allow delivery workers to use company washrooms at businesses they are either delivering to or picking up items from.
These workers include truck drivers, mail workers, couriers, and even food delivery service drivers like Uber Eats, DoorDash, and SkipTheDishes who are often denied bathroom use, according to the Ontario Workforce Recovery Advisory Committee.
"This is something most people in Ontario take for granted but access to washrooms is a matter of common decency currently being denied to hundreds of thousands of workers in this province," Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development Monte McNaughton said in the announcement.
According to the provincial government, Ontario had 203,700 people working as transport, bus, taxi, and delivery drivers on average in 2020. Just under 31,000 people were working as mail couriers, messengers, and door-to-door deliverers during that time, too.
This proposed law won't include private residences, like when your UberEats driver is dropping off your late-night food order at your home.
