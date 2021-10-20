Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News

Ontario May Be Getting A New Law Forcing Restos To Let Uber Eats Drivers Use The Washroom

You've got to go when you've got to go.🚽💩

Ontario May Be Getting A New Law Forcing Restos To Let Uber Eats Drivers Use The Washroom
Vlad Petin | Dreamstime

The Ontario government seems to have delivery workers back(sides).

In an announcement posted on October 20, the provincial government said they full-on plan to roll out a law that will allow delivery workers to use company washrooms at businesses they are either delivering to or picking up items from.

These workers include truck drivers, mail workers, couriers, and even food delivery service drivers like Uber Eats, DoorDash, and SkipTheDishes who are often denied bathroom use, according to the Ontario Workforce Recovery Advisory Committee.

"This is something most people in Ontario take for granted but access to washrooms is a matter of common decency currently being denied to hundreds of thousands of workers in this province," Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development Monte McNaughton said in the announcement.

According to the provincial government, Ontario had 203,700 people working as transport, bus, taxi, and delivery drivers on average in 2020. Just under 31,000 people were working as mail couriers, messengers, and door-to-door deliverers during that time, too.

This proposed law won't include private residences, like when your UberEats driver is dropping off your late-night food order at your home.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Stay Informed
Get Toronto's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

Ontario's Step 3 Could Reportedly End As Early As Next Week

Fingers crossed, we've been in Step 3 since July.🤞

Alvin Liu | Dreamstime

There's a chance that Ontario could be moving out of Step 3 very soon.

According to CTV News Toronto sources, the provincial government is thinking about easing pandemic restrictions with an announcement potentially coming this week due to the improving COVID-19 situation in Ontario.

Keep Reading Show less