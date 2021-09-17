Trending Tags

Ontario Vaccine Certificates Come Next Week & One Guy Got Really Creative About It (PHOTO)

Wonder if the Ford administration would approve. 🤔

Ontario Vaccine Certificates Come Next Week & One Guy Got Really Creative About It
u/howhowardshowered | Reddit, Boumenjapet | Dreamstime

Even though Ontario's vaccine certificates launch as soon as next week, one man from Orangeville just couldn't wait any longer.

In a Reddit post published on r/Ontario on September 15, user howhowardshowered shared a picture of his makeshift (and unofficial) vaccine certificate.

"Couldn't wait for my passport," Howie wrote.

u/howhowardshowered | Reddit

The shirt details some key information like his health card number, birthdate, when the dose was administered, and more, but not what brand of vaccine he received.

"You should get one made with the QR code when we get them," one Reddit user suggested, but apparently Howie is already on the case and with a Jays logo to boot. Howie had created the shirt through a local store owner in Orangeville, Say It With Stacey.

Some suggested wearing it to anti-vaxx protests and PPC rallies, and Howie revealed he totally plans on wearing it when he goes to vote.

"I have worn it out 6-10 times. And always met with smiles and laughs," Howie said to one user.

Vaccine certificates will be available to Ontarians starting September 22, and will be required to enter non-essential businesses like movie theatres and restaurants. But, who knows, maybe the vaccine shirt will be the way to go.

This article’s right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

