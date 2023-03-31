An Ontario Tim Hortons Has Gone Viral For Not Serving Chicken & No One Knows Why
"Things are getting so weird."
Can you imagine a Tim Hortons without their iconic chicken noodle soup or easy-to-grab chicken wraps?
For customers at one Tim Hortons location in Ontario, this nightmare has become a reality. A mysterious sign outside the restaurant reads, "This location does not serve any chicken," leaving customers scratching their heads and wondering what could possibly be the reason for this unexpected change.
The sign has sparked a lot of speculation and theories about the reason behind it.
One customer shared a photo of the sign by a Tim Hortons drive-thru on Facebook, which they said was located at Niagara Falls at Portage Rd. and Thorold Stone Rd.
Pictures shared on a Facebook group of Tim Horton's sign.Tom Thumb | Facebook
They claimed that an employee was offended by chicken, and that's why the restaurant stopped serving it.
When others in the comments questioned if that's truly the reason, the customer said they confirmed the information with an employee.
"This is EXACTLY what it reads!!! The "employee" complained!!! According to the girl at the window," they wrote.
However, many other theories were still floated around.
"Is it because of the bird flu???," one person speculated. "If it was because of the "bird flu" it would be happening at all locations, would it not?" another wrote.
Many people in the comments remained convinced that the real reason is yet to be uncovered and didn't believe it was because of an employee's religious affiliation.
"Corporations like Tim Hortons or the owners of the franchises don't give diddly hoot what the employees like or don't like. If the owners don't want to sell a food item, they won't on their own accord," a person wrote.
Narcity reached out to the Tim Hortons store mentioned in the Facebook post but was redirected to media relations after several back-and-forths.
The media relations team did not respond to Narcity in time for publication.
