Ontario's Weather Is Messy With Up To 10 cm Of Snow & Winter Travel Advisories Are In Place
People in the GTA should expect "hazardous winter driving conditions."
If you're planning on being out on the roads on Saturday, be prepared, because Ontario's weather is set to be a snowy mess and travel advisories have been put in place for so many spots.
Environment Canada has issued winter weather travel advisories for Saturday, December 18, for the entire GTA so that means Toronto, Peel, Halton, York and Durham are under an alert.
Snow is forecast to start falling early in the morning over Southwestern Ontario and then quickly spread east into the GTA and the Golden Horseshoe areas throughout the day.
With this storm system, total snowfall accumulations of 5 to 10 centimetres are to be expected by the time the snow tapers off starting in the west and moving east in the early evening.
Environment Canada has warned that accumulating snow on untreated roadways will have an impact on travel and people are advised to "exercise caution."
Motorists are being told to expect "hazardous winter driving conditions" and adjust travel plans.
Also, pedestrians should be extra careful when walking in areas where snow has accumulated.
Environment Canada has also put winter weather travel advisories in place for the Golden Horseshoe including Hamilton and Niagara, and even more spots from Windsor all the way to the Quebec border are under the alert.
With snowy conditions just a week before December 25, you might be wondering if it will be a white Christmas. A recent forecast has predicted that the chances are not looking good for a white Christmas in Southern Ontario.