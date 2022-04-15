Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Ontario's Small Business Owners Can Get Up To $2.5K From The Government Soon

If you're a small business owner in Ontario, you could get some money from the government soon to help grow your company online.

In a news release posted on Thursday, April 14, the Ontario government announced that they will be bringing back their Digital Main Street Program in an effort to help small businesses with one-on-one tech support.

"Our government is supporting them in reaching new customers and new markets through Digital Main Street. To date, we have helped more than 41,000 Ontario businesses, and expect this funding will give 36,000 more businesses the boost they need to raise their digital profile," Associate Minister of Small Business and Red Tape Reduction, Nina Tangri, said in the announcement.

There are three resources that are offered through this program that small business owners can have access to, one of which are the digital transformation grants that can give up to $2,500 to go towards digital strategies.

While there are no details about how business owners can apply just yet, the news release said applications will be open sometime in the coming months.

Small business owners can also hit up the Digital Service Squads for technical training help from recent grads and students with strong tech and marketing backgrounds. After you've applied to use these squads as a resource, small business owners can get one-on-one advice on things like how to create their website, and how to advertise on social media.

There's also ShopHERE which will allow small businesses to create their online store on an e-commerce platform.

Back in the fall economic statement in 2021, Ontario committed to a $40 million investment over the next two years in an effort to aid local businesses.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

