Ontario's Weather Forecast Calls For Freezing Rain This Morning & Some School Buses Won't Run
It’s going to get slippery.👀
Ontario's weather forecast is pulling out an icy treat for drivers Tuesday morning, with freezing rain expected to hit across southern Ontario.
Environment Canada (EC) has issued seven freezing rain warnings, and affected areas may see a few millimetres of ice accretion, especially on untreated surfaces.
Algonquin, Bancroft - Bon Echo Park, Belleville - Quinte - Northumberland, Brockville - Leeds and Grenville, Burk's Falls - Bayfield Inlet, Haliburton, Kingston - Prince Edward, Parry Sound - Muskoka, Peterborough - Kawartha Lakes, Stirling - Tweed - South Frontenac are all expected to be impacted.
The freezing rain will shift into a light rain later Tuesday morning or afternoon, according to EC, but you'll still want to be careful on the roads.
"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery," reads an EC warning.
EC is asking drivers to slow down in poor conditions, maintain a safe following distance and prepare for rush hour to possibly be a bit busier in urban areas.
School buses will also be impacted across the province, with cancellations spanning across regions.
\u201cBuses are cancelled in all zones. https://t.co/vDMat5qnRr\n\nAll elementary and secondary schools remain open.\n\nIf your child is not attending, please report their absence via SchoolMessenger.\u201d— Durham District School Board (DDSB) (@Durham District School Board (DDSB)) 1673953931
Durham District School Board, Simcoe County, Hastings and Prince Edward District School Board, Limestone District School Board, Peterborough Victoria Northumberland and Clarington Catholic District School Board, MonAvenir School Boards, and Algonquin & Lakeshore Catholic District School Board have all cancelled buses today due to the weather.
While other school boards have cancelled buses in certain areas or routes.
Halton District School Board has cancelled buses in Zone 3, Peel District School Board has cancelled routes to Robert F. Hall Catholic Secondary School, and Trillium Lakelands District School Board has cancelled transportation in certain areas.
