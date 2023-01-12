Ontario's Weather Forecast Could Be Hit By Freezing Rain & Up To 30cm Of Snow Tomorrow
Environment Canada released several weather warnings.
Residents hoping for Ontario's weather forecast to stay unseasonably mild and rainy will have their luck tested this week as a wintry pattern pushed into the province on Friday.
According to The Weather Network (TWN), parts of Ontario will face an "incredibly small margin" between rain and heavy snowfall as they head into the weekend.
Environment Canada (EC) has released several warnings and special weather statements for winter storms and freezing rain due to the incoming conditions, with drivers passing through eastern cities such as Ottawa and Prescott expected to face difficult travel conditions due to reduced visibility.
"Snow falling across the area will intensify this evening and continue into Friday afternoon," a statement from EC warns. " Some areas may mix with rain briefly this evening, with freezing rain also possible during this time. Total snowfall amounts of 20 to 30 cm are expected. Reduced visibility at times in blowing snow is also expected."
Southern Ontario's forecast will tell a slightly different story, with TWN reporting that the Niagara region will record between 20 to 30 millimetres of rain through Thursday. The Greater Toronto Area (GTA) is also in for a soaker. However, the area's chances for localized ponding and pooling will be slightly less as the region is only expected to see 5 to 10 millimetres.
Neither region will dodge the wintry conditions entirely, though, as the rain is expected to change over to snow during the pre-dawn hours on Friday, with around 5 centimetres of accumulation expected.
Overall, Ontario motorists will want to keep a close eye on their local forecast and be prepared to face challenging road conditions.
