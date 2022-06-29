Ontario's Weather Forecast Predicts A Rainy, Stormy Mess Today & Commuting Will Suck
It's going to be a gross one, folks.
So long, sunshine. Ontario's weather forecast is predicting a total washout of rain and thunderstorms on Wednesday, and drivers should be prepared for slippery conditions.
According to The Weather Network (TWN), the nasty conditions are the result of a cold front moving across the Great Lakes region, which will turn southern parts of the province into a mess on Wednesday.
Commuters in the Greater Toronto Area will want to have their windshield wipers on this Wednesday morning as the region is supposed to get several hours of steady rain.
Don't panic! It won't look like a disaster movie out there, but wet roads and GTA traffic are enough to make things dangerous for anyone.
As for when the actual bad weather will arrive, experts say it won't be until later in the day.
"We'll likely see a bit of a break from the precipitation across the GTA by the late-morning hours, but another round of heavy showers and thunderstorms is possible as the cold front itself sweeps through the area between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m," TWN reports.
Thankfully, the nastier conditions won't be as widespread as Wednesday's morning rain. However, you'll definitely want to bring an umbrella if you plan to go out for lunch.
The worst weather is also predicted to fade by the afternoon, so your evening commute won't be nearly as bad.
"Clouds and scattered showers will linger behind the front through the rest of the afternoon, but the bulk of the action will be finished by the time the front clears the area to the east," the report concludes.