Ontario's Weather Forecast Predicts 'Potent Storms' Today & It Could Get Really Messy
Rain, rain go away.
The weather during the Civic Holiday long weekend has been phenomenal in Ontario, if you enjoy cool but warm temperatures, that is. However, things are about to take a turn, so you might want to come up with some alternative plans.
According to The Weather Network (TWN), Ontario is at risk of thunderstorms on Monday, which is ruining the long weekend vibes.
"Forecasters are watching for thunderstorms that may develop in portions of southern Ontario Monday, potentially severe in areas along Lake Huron, Georgian Bay, and southwestern sections," TWN stated.
They said that the storms could form on Monday afternoon and head to the shores of Lake Huron and Georgian Bay.
The main threat is the strong wind gusts, but there will also be heavy rain and small hail. The wind gusts could apparently reach 40 to 60 km/h or more!
Please, no. Can it just be nice out?
"Residents living in Windsor, London, Goderich and Owen Sound, in particular, should exercise caution and monitor weather alerts," TWN warns.
For those in the GTA, the storm is predicted to arrive in the evening hours, and they are "non-severe" in nature.
However, "the threat for non-severe storms will linger in southeastern Ontario on Tuesday."
But it's not all bad news, Ontario, because Tuesday will be "comfortable." Fortunately for those who don't enjoy the scorching heat, this means that temperatures will be near or below seasonal, but it will get hot by mid-week.
So get those patio drink plans ready for later in the week to enjoy some of the remaining warm summer nights.
