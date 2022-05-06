Parents Of Baby Born On Highway 407 Celebrate Her First Birthday & A Year Of No Tolls
They've been living every Ontarian's dream.
Remember that incredible delivery that happened right along Highway 407 last year? Well, Troy and Erika Campbell are about to celebrate Nova's first birthday soon (time passes so fast!)
For those of you who don't remember (and how could you not), last May, Troy and Erika Campbell were driving down the tolled highway to welcome their third child when they realized that Nova was already on her way.
With the help of a 911 operator, and their midwife on the phone, both parents were coached through the delivery and welcomed Nova to the world.
Fast forward to nearly a year, and Nova is ready to celebrate her first birthday on May 10.
"We have a bunch of family coming over, you know with everything being lifted now we are excited to have a big party for her," Erika shared with Narcity.
So far they have some birthday decorations coming in, they had some family photos taken, and the theme that they have chosen is Nova as Little Miss Wonderful (a play on words to the fact she's celebrating her very first birthday!)
The family's going through a "major highlight" right now
The soon-to-be birthday girl is also already taking her first steps, which the family documented on their YouTube channel.
"She's just transitioning to walking. It's just an absolutely amazing time, it's our first child that kind of did it before her first birthday and yeah it's been incredible to watch," Troy told Narcity, and added that soon they think they won't be able to catch up to her.
Older siblings Kash and Skye Campbell can't get enough of their younger sister.
"They love her so much. They love playing with her. They fight over who gets to play with her, who wants to sit beside her," Erika said, before Troy chimed in that they also fight over who gets to kiss her.
The Campbell family.@kellylemayphotography | Instagram
What was it like having the free year of travel on the 407?
"It was definitely a cool gift, we're definitely appreciative of it for sure," Troy shared, but added that they typically don't drive down there that much since it is out of their typical route.
But, they made the most of it whenever they could.
"The times that we have used it, it's been great like I was having the time of my life not sitting in traffic and just kind of cruising along," Erika said.
Since the free rides down 407 are coming to an end, Narcity reached out to 407ETR to see if they would be extending the gift to the Campbell family, but they didn't comment on whether they had any intention of doing so.
"We wish the Campbell family all the best, and baby Nova Marie a very happy first birthday!" a spokesperson from Highway 407ETR said.
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.