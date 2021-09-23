Trending Tags

A Giant Pearson Airport Facility Is Expected To Create 3K Jobs & You Could Help Make Jets

Bombardier's Global Manufacturing Centre is building a brand new jet manufacturing plant.

Margoe Edwards | Dreamstime

A brand new jet manufacturing facility is opening up at Pearson Airport, and with it, thousands of jobs will be created.

Back in 2019, Bombardier announced its long-term agreement with the Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) that it will relocate its Global Manufacturing Centre right at Pearson Airport, which will be a sprawling 1 million-square-foot space.

This new facility is expected to create about 3,000 jobs, which will help rebuild the Airport Employment Zone, the GTAA told insauga.com, which was the second-largest concentration of jobs in the country before the pandemic.

Back in 2018, the GTAA reported that 6% of all of Ontario's workers were employed at their airport; that makes 49,000 Ontarian employees at Pearson.

Bombardier's "ultra-modern and high-tech" facility is expected to finish by the end of November in 2023, insauga.com reported. Once it opens, it will assist with the assembly operations for all of Bombardier's Global business jets.

"The project is on track and we're excited about the progress – we will provide a broader update with more details on the project's progress later in the fall," Anna Cristofaro, a communications manager for Bombardier, told Narcity via email.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

