People On Kijiji Charge Up To $50/hr To Stand In Line For You At Ontario Passport Offices

Be a stand-in for the annoying parts of someone's life.

Toronto Staff Writer
A Service Canada building.

Nothing is more dreadful than waiting for hours outside of a government building just to have your global identity validated. However, it's just one of the many sucky things people have to do, right? Wrong.

Leave it to the crafty, money-seeking job inventors located within the Greater Toronto Area to develop a new role in the ever-growing service industry, line waiter.

Kijiji ads for "freelance line standers" began popping up last month, offering to wait in place of residents looking to fast-pass their way into places like Service Canada, Service Ontario, and Passport Canada.

One such individual, who allegedly lives in Caledon, has set his rate at $50 an hour, with would-be-employers being asked to deposit $100 via e-transfer.

Another ad with over 500 views offers to pay someone $20 an hour to wait in line at the Victoria Street passport office.

Not bad, eh? Well, the shift, according to the go-getter, starts from around 3:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m., and you have to wait until they get there. So, maybe not.

Surprisingly, the "freelance line standers" offers stretch all the way from North York to Brampton, with a resident of the latter offering what can only be described as the perfect description of the job.

"If you don't have time to stand in lines at the airport office or service Canada etc., then this is the ad for you because we offer a professional line waiter to wait in line, so you don't have to," it reads.

In conclusion, if you're strapped for cash or patience is your least favourite virtue, these openings could be for you.

