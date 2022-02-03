Sections

Police Saved A Toronto Woman's Life Using The 'What 3 Words' App & Here's How It Works

She fell through some ice on Wednesday night.

Toronto Staff Writer
Bobhilscher | Dreamstime, Robseguin | Dreamstime

Three little words helped Toronto Police save a woman's life after she fell through some thin ice in Scarborough Wednesday night — and it's all thanks to a handy app.

On a cold and snowy February 2 at 8 p.m., Toronto Police responded to an urgent call at Glen Rouge Campground after a woman fell through the ice on a river in the area.

According to TPS, one officer dove into the river after the team was able to pinpoint her exact location with a GPS tracking system called "What 3 Words." The woman was pulled out of the freezing water and was taken to the hospital for serious injuries.

Police recently tweeted out more information about the app, which they say they've been using to find lost people in Toronto.

So, what is "What 3 Words"?

what3words

According to the app's website, each three-metre square across the globe is given its very own combo of three words, like "goat.duck.jacket" — which the site says is "the easiest way to find and share exact locations."

Anyone can go onto their website, too, and search up their home address or whatever other location they're curious about to see what unique combo pops up on the search engine.

The app's designers say it's way easier to find places through their GPS system because addresses are apparently a thing of the past.

"Street addresses weren't designed for 2022. They aren't enough to specify precise locations, such as building entrances, and don't exist for parks and many rural areas," a statement on the What 3 Words site reads.

"This makes it hard to find places and prevents people from describing exactly where help is needed in an emergency."

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

