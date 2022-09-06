'Rings Of Power' Star Morfydd Clark Got The Role In Toronto & 'Passed Out' At TIFF (VIDEO)
"I managed to just get off stage."
Have you ever struggled to keep a secret? A star from the The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Powerwas so overwhelmed with the news that she had landed the role that she actually "passed out."
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.
Morfydd Clark, a Welsh actress who plays the Elven warrior Galadriel in the new Amazon Prime series, relived the moment she found out about her role during an interview with Stephen Colbert on The Late Night Show on August 4, 2022. At the time, she was attending the Toronto International Film Festival in 2019 for the premier of her latest movie, The Personal History of David Copperfield.
"She's Pretty Cool" - Morfydd Clark On Her Character Galadriel In 'The Rings of Power'www.youtube.com
"I was having my makeup done, and the hotel phone rang, [...] and it was my agents being like, 'we can't get a hold of you! Your phone's not working, your assistant's phone's not working, you got it, you got it! You can't tell anyone,'" Clark recalled.
"And then I had the premiere of David Copperfield, which was just amazing," she continued. "This whole time thinking, 'wow, I got the job in The Rings of Power.'"
It turns out that this news was a little too much to handle, because when she went on stage for the Q&A, she "just passed out."
"I managed to just get off stage," she said. "I was looking at my sister in the audience, [...] I suddenly couldn't see her anymore, and that's when I was like, 'I have to get off stage.'"
A video from the event shows Clark abruptly exiting the stage while her costars watch with concern. Luckily, a security guard caught her before she hit the ground.
The Rings of Powerpremiered on Amazon Prime on September 1, and you can watch Clark alongside other fantastical characters during this much-anticipated return to Middle-earth.