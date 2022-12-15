Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

The City Of Toronto's New Flyer Sounds Super Sexual & The Reactions Are Pretty Hilarious

Oh it's cuffing season alright.

Toronto Staff Writer
City of Toronto flyer.

City of Toronto flyer.

maxymiw | Twitter

No cap. Copy editors save countless writers from making awkward mistakes every year. However, something always slips through the cracks, and that's when you're glad the internet exists.

The City of Toronto got roasted on Twitter this week after a flyer for its Vision Zero initiative caught a user's eye. And, well, safe to say that cuffing season has officially begun.

The handout, which reads "winter is coming and so are we," sounds like it could've been copied word for word from someone's Tinder DMs or their Game Of Thrones fan fiction. So, really, a stir-up was inevitable.

The weirdest thing about the whole thread is that Ottawa Public Health weighed in with a zinger.

"Whelp, guess we can't use that slogan for our new #SafeSex campaign anymore. We'll come up with a new one. Either way, wear condoms, eh," they commented.

Most users kept things tastefully mild, but a few really went for it, and you have to respect the effort. Showcase time!

"There's all kinds of white stuff in the photo," joked one user. "Maybe they knew what they were saying."

Gross? Definitely. But wrong? Hard to say.

"Damn, how strong exactly are these new strong mayor powers?" added another.

A debate also started about whether the saucy remark was a genius marketing ploy or an awkward mistake.

"It's all part of the wordplay on having 'zero vision,'" argued one tweet.

"Always run your logos, taglines and ad copy through a group of 12-year-old boys," jested another not-so-convinced user.

It's hard to say what the actual intention behind the flyer was, but love it or hate it, it's certainly created some buzz.

    Patrick John Gilson
    Toronto Staff Writer
    Patrick John Gilson is a Staff Writer for Narcity Canada’s Ontario Desk focused on Ontario gas prices and is based in Toronto, Ontario.
