The City Of Toronto's New Flyer Sounds Super Sexual & The Reactions Are Pretty Hilarious
Oh it's cuffing season alright.
No cap. Copy editors save countless writers from making awkward mistakes every year. However, something always slips through the cracks, and that's when you're glad the internet exists.
The City of Toronto got roasted on Twitter this week after a flyer for its Vision Zero initiative caught a user's eye. And, well, safe to say that cuffing season has officially begun.
The handout, which reads "winter is coming and so are we," sounds like it could've been copied word for word from someone's Tinder DMs or their Game Of Thrones fan fiction. So, really, a stir-up was inevitable.
\u201ccity of toronto, you needed a copyeditor on staff for this one.\u201d— Anna Maxymiw (@Anna Maxymiw) 1670939932
The weirdest thing about the whole thread is that Ottawa Public Health weighed in with a zinger.
"Whelp, guess we can't use that slogan for our new #SafeSex campaign anymore. We'll come up with a new one. Either way, wear condoms, eh," they commented.
\u201c@maxymiw Whelp, guess we can't use that slogan for our new #SafeSex campaign anymore \ud83e\udd37\u200d\u2642\ufe0f\n\nWe'll come up with a new one.\n\nEither way, wear condoms, eh?\u201d— Anna Maxymiw (@Anna Maxymiw) 1670939932
Most users kept things tastefully mild, but a few really went for it, and you have to respect the effort. Showcase time!
"There's all kinds of white stuff in the photo," joked one user. "Maybe they knew what they were saying."
Gross? Definitely. But wrong? Hard to say.
"Damn, how strong exactly are these new strong mayor powers?" added another.
\u201c@maxymiw After the succcess\n\n\u2744Cool for the Summer\u26f1\n\nNow we got\n\n\ud83e\udd75Hot for Winter\ud83c\udf28\u201d— Anna Maxymiw (@Anna Maxymiw) 1670939932
A debate also started about whether the saucy remark was a genius marketing ploy or an awkward mistake.
"It's all part of the wordplay on having 'zero vision,'" argued one tweet.
"Always run your logos, taglines and ad copy through a group of 12-year-old boys," jested another not-so-convinced user.
\u201c@maxymiw They don\u2019t need an editor, the copywriter needs a raise - they know what they did.\u201d— Anna Maxymiw (@Anna Maxymiw) 1670939932
It's hard to say what the actual intention behind the flyer was, but love it or hate it, it's certainly created some buzz.