The Opening Of Toronto's Long-Awaited BiWay $10 Store Is Now 'Potentially Cancelled'
The store was meant to open in fall of 2020.
Toronto has been waiting for a BiWay comeback with bated breath, but unfortunately, an in-person store may no longer be possible.
On the first anniversary of co-founder Mal Coven's death, BiWay announced on Instagram that the "opening of the BiWay $10 Store has been postponed and potentially cancelled."
"Without him there is no else to plan the opening out and no else to get the store opened. We regret saying this, but he was the brains behind the reopening and it's nothing without him."
BiWay was a chain discount store that sold surplus goods from other well-known brands that closed down in 2001, following Coven selling the chain in the late 1990s, according to Retail Insider.
Coven planned on bringing BiWay back and reopening a store at 71-95 Orfus Rd. by Yorkdale Mall in fall 2020.
Coven brought "the original BiWay experience to Ontario, to Canada, for all to experience and enjoy," and died in October 2020 at the age of 91.