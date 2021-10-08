Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News

The Opening Of Toronto's Long-Awaited BiWay $10 Store Is Now 'Potentially Cancelled'

The store was meant to open in fall of 2020.

The Opening Of Toronto's Long-Awaited BiWay $10 Store Is Now 'Potentially Cancelled'
@biway10dollarstore_ | Instagram

Toronto has been waiting for a BiWay comeback with bated breath, but unfortunately, an in-person store may no longer be possible.

On the first anniversary of co-founder Mal Coven's death, BiWay announced on Instagram that the "opening of the BiWay $10 Store has been postponed and potentially cancelled."

"Without him there is no else to plan the opening out and no else to get the store opened. We regret saying this, but he was the brains behind the reopening and it's nothing without him."

BiWay was a chain discount store that sold surplus goods from other well-known brands that closed down in 2001, following Coven selling the chain in the late 1990s, according to Retail Insider.

Coven planned on bringing BiWay back and reopening a store at 71-95 Orfus Rd. by Yorkdale Mall in fall 2020.

Coven brought "the original BiWay experience to Ontario, to Canada, for all to experience and enjoy," and died in October 2020 at the age of 91.

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Toronto's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

Here's Everything That Is Open & Closed For The Thanksgiving 2021 Holiday In Ontario

If you need to pick up a last minute pie, here's where to go!

Paul Mckinnon | Dreamstime, Mike Clegg | Dreamstime

Turkey day is almost here and that means you may want to pick up your groceries and hit the bank before Monday.

The Thanksgiving holiday is this Monday, October 11, and here's everything that will be closed and open.

Keep Reading Show less

6 Toronto Restaurants That Have Sadly Closed Their Doors This Month

These spots will be sorely missed!
feedthebearblog | Instagram eatgreenwood | Instagram

These Toronto restaurants that closed within the last month will certainly be missed.

While some spots are saying goodbye forever, others hope to find a new way to bring their delicious dishes back to the city in the future. 

Keep Reading Show less

Here's Everything You Need To Know If You Are Currently In Ontario's Grey Zone

Here's what you can and can't do.
fordnationdougford | Instagram fordnationdougford | Instagram

As of Monday, the province has moved new regions into Ontario's grey zone. 

The move comes as Ontario activates its "emergency brake" in an attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19. 

Keep Reading Show less

Here's Everything You Need To Know If You Are Currently In Ontario's Red Zone

Restaurants are now open!
fordnationdougford | Instagram

As of Tuesday, 27 public health regions have moved into the COVID-19 Response Framework. 

This means that multiple regions have now entered different coloured zones, including Ontario's red zone. 

Keep Reading Show less