There's A Secret 'Sunflower Kingdom' Near Toronto & You Can Only Get There By Tractor
There's a lookout tower over the blooms.
There's a hidden field of gold just outside of Toronto, and you'll want to discover it this summer. Andrew's Farm Market & Winery has a secret "Sunflower Kingdom" that's set to open mid-August 2022.
The field boasts thousands of yellow blooms and is only accessible by tractor ride. You can stroll along a trail through the field, climb a straw mountain, snap some pics at the photo ops, and explore a woodland forest trail. There's even a lookout tower where you can gaze over the flowers.
Some of the sunflowers reach up to 12 feet tall, so you can disappear into a forest of yellow. With over 500,000 flowers in total, you'll feel as though you've stepped into a floral dreamland.
There is a pick-your-own experience available, and it's not just for blooms. The farm also grows fruit, pumpkins, and more, so depending on the season, you can bring a variety of produce back with you.
It's recommended that you plan at least one hour for your sunflower adventure so you have enough time for the tractor ride and for exploring the fields.
After visiting the sunflowers, you can enjoy treats like ice cream and BBQ, and grab a pie from the Farm Store to take home.
There are lots of other golden fields around Toronto to visit this summer. Campbell's Cross Farm has over 700,000 sunflowers and tons of photo ops, and Davis Family Farm has a new maze through the blooms.
Sunflower Kingdom
Price: $15 per adult
When: Opening mid-August, 2022
Address: 9365 10 Side Rd., Milton, ON
Why You Need To Go: Explore a secret sunflower field at this farm near Toronto.
