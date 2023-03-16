These Gorgeous Toronto Area Homes Are Some Of The Cheapest On The Market & Cost Under $800K
A huge glow-up from a Toronto apartment.
Finding a great Toronto home in today's real estate climate is like trying to find a needle in a really expensive haystack.
According to Strata (a real estate brokerage), the city's market is grappling with the aftermath of eight consecutive interest rate hikes.
This is a situation that could allow buyers to scoop up a Toronto house for sale that might have been out of their price range a year ago.
As it happens, multiple luxurious properties are currently listed in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) that offer the opportunity to invest in a home for under $800,000.
Need to see it to believe it? Check out the photos below!
32 Birkdale Road, Scarborough, is a $799,000 three-bedroom home featuring luxurious hardwood floors and pot lights, which help illuminate an already bright and sunny interior.
32 Birkdale Road, ScarboroughPhotos Courtesy of Strata
7 Rectory Road is a semi-detached Toronto home selling for $779,000.
7 Rectory Road, Toronto Photos Courtesy of Strata
Another option is 114 Dawes Road, which is a $775,000 three-bedroom home located in the heart of East York.
The semi-detached property is boasted as an ideal starter home for young families or working couples.
Its enclosed porch could make an excellent play area for kids or a serene spot to enjoy coffee in any weather.
114 Dawes Road, East YorkPhotos Courtesy of Strata
253 Axminster Drive is a $799,000 semi-detached home in Richmond Hill.
The property is located on a gorgeous lot and has a newly-renovated kitchen, three spacious bedrooms, and a generous backyard.
253 Axminster Drive, Richmond HillPhotos Courtesy of StrataSo, is the GTA's real estate market getting cheaper? Not really. In fact, according to Strata, it's expected to record a month-over-month increase in property values come spring. But if these listings prove anything, it's that there are always a few below-market stranglers waiting to be scooped up.