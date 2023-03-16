toronto houses for sale

These Gorgeous Toronto Area Homes Are Some Of The Cheapest On The Market & Cost Under $800K

A huge glow-up from a Toronto apartment.

Toronto Staff Writer
32 Birkdale Road, Scarborough. Right: 7 Rectory Road, Toronto.

Photos Courtesy of Strata

Finding a great Toronto home in today's real estate climate is like trying to find a needle in a really expensive haystack.

According to Strata (a real estate brokerage), the city's market is grappling with the aftermath of eight consecutive interest rate hikes.

This is a situation that could allow buyers to scoop up a Toronto house for sale that might have been out of their price range a year ago.

As it happens, multiple luxurious properties are currently listed in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) that offer the opportunity to invest in a home for under $800,000.

Need to see it to believe it? Check out the photos below!

32 Birkdale Road, Scarborough, is a $799,000 three-bedroom home featuring luxurious hardwood floors and pot lights, which help illuminate an already bright and sunny interior.

32 Birkdale Road, Scarborough32 Birkdale Road, ScarboroughPhotos Courtesy of Strata

7 Rectory Road is a semi-detached Toronto home selling for $779,000.

The Weston Village home is an excellent alternative to condo living — especially thanks to its new floors, windows and roof upgrades. It also features an eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a smart layout, a walk-out deck and a private fenced-in yard that is perfect for summer entertaining.

7 Rectory Road, Toronto7 Rectory Road, Toronto Photos Courtesy of Strata

Another option is 114 Dawes Road, which is a $775,000 three-bedroom home located in the heart of East York.

The semi-detached property is boasted as an ideal starter home for young families or working couples.

Its enclosed porch could make an excellent play area for kids or a serene spot to enjoy coffee in any weather.

114 Dawes Road, East York114 Dawes Road, East YorkPhotos Courtesy of Strata

253 Axminster Drive is a $799,000 semi-detached home in Richmond Hill.

The property is located on a gorgeous lot and has a newly-renovated kitchen, three spacious bedrooms, and a generous backyard.

253 Axminster Drive, Richmond Hill253 Axminster Drive, Richmond HillPhotos Courtesy of Strata

So, is the GTA's real estate market getting cheaper? Not really. In fact, according to Strata, it's expected to record a month-over-month increase in property values come spring. But if these listings prove anything, it's that there are always a few below-market stranglers waiting to be scooped up.
