flower farms in ontario

This Flower Farm Near Toronto Lets You Eat A 3-Course Meal In A Strawberry Field

You can wander through the blooms after your feast. 🍓

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Communal dining table with flowers in a field. Right: Flowers at Andrew's Farm.

Courtesy of Andrew's Farm

Summer is the season for dining outside, and this new experience near Toronto comes with all the views. Andrew's Farm, located in Milton, is hosting three-course meals in its picturesque fields, and you can enjoy food, drinks, and more surrounded by nature.

Eat on the Acre is a series of al fresco dinners taking place monthly throughout the summer. The farm-to-table experience is set at a communal table in the lush strawberry field, so you can eat amidst red berries.

Communal dining table with flowers in a field.Communal dining table with flowers in a field. Courtesy of Andrew's Farm

The first dinner is scheduled for July 21, with more events happening on August 18 and September 8. The menu is designed around produce that's in season, and you can enjoy ingredients harvested straight from the farm. Guests will be able to dig into meals by No Small Feast featuring rhubarb, strawberries, raspberries, corn, apples, squash, blueberries, and more depending on when they visit.

After dinner, you can take a trip around the farm. There are sunflower and dahlia fields waiting to be explored, as well as wagon rides around the property and photo opportunities. You can even see some adorable farm animals during your visit.

Tickets are available online, and each one includes entry to the farm, a three-course meal, two drink tickets, and live entertainment.

There are lots of other scenic ways to enjoy outdoor dining around Toronto this summer. You can take a mini trip to Greece by visiting Barangas on the Beach, which comes with a gorgeous patio and beach views. Or, check out the Toronto Beach Club, which opened last summer and is like a tropical escape.

Eat on the Acre

Flowers at Andrew's Farm.

Courtesy of Andrew's Farm

Price: $199 + per person

When: Select dates starting July 21, 2022

Address: 9365 10 Side Rd., Milton, ON

Why You Need To Go: Dine in a picturesque strawberry field at this new experience.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

