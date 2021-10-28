Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Real Estate
ontario houses for sale

This Massive Ontario Home With 11 Rooms Is Under $1M & Is Basically Its Own Mini Resort

No more pricey spa trips needed.

This Massive Ontario Home With 11 Rooms Is Under $1M & Is Basically Its Own Mini Resort
Debi Maltais | RE/MAX

A huge Ontario home is offering its future owners a chance to invest in a resort-style property for under $1 million.

The house at 1079 Moss St., located in Greater Sudbury, is a five-bedroom home that offers 3,800 square feet of living space.

Debi Maltais | RE/MAX

Its interior features a distinguished atmosphere, which is completed by its main focal point, a beautiful gas fireplace.

Debi Maltais | RE/MAX

However, most of the home's perks can be found in its backyard. Lounging outside this abode will make you feel like you're in your own personal resort.

Debi Maltais | RE/MAX

You can soak all year round in the property's hydro pool and hot tub with a hydraulic cover.

Debi Maltais | RE/MAX

You can also enjoy panoramic views from your own personal cedar sauna.

Debi Maltais | RE/MAX

Spending your nights relaxing by a warm fire pit that overlooks the lush greenery of the region will be the highlight of your summer. If you're looking for a little bit of entertainment, you can also try out a life-size chessboard or basketball net.

Debi Maltais | RE/MAX

Massive Ontario Home 

Debi Maltais | RE/MAX

Price: $929,900

Address: 1079 Moss St., Greater Sudbury, ON

Description: A resort-style home that is perfectly surrounded by greenery.

View Here

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Toronto's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

This Huge Ontario Home For Sale Is Actually Under $1M & Has Too Many Rooms To Count

You can live like a millionaire for less.

Debbie Kolli | RE/MAX

A massive Ontario home is offering buyers a chance to live like a millionaire for less.

360 Roche Ave., located in Timmins, Ontario, is an expansive five-bedroom, four-bathroom property that offers a whopping 4,462 square feet of living space.

Keep Reading Show less

This Ontario Home For Sale Is Surrounded By A Lavender Dreamland & Is Right On The Water

It comes with a wine terrace and views of Lake Ontario. 😍💜

Peter Lynch | Chestnut Park Real Estate Limited, Peter Lynch | Chestnut Park Real Estate Limited

Imagine waking up to the smell of fresh lavender hanging in the air. This stunning Ontario home for sale has sprawling fields of these fragrant purple flowers, and it looks like pure heaven.

Located in Prince Edward County, the $3,875,000 farm, called Millefleurs, comes with a newly built home, barn and winery.

Keep Reading Show less

Here Are The Top Toronto Condos To Buy RN That Will Give You The Most Bang For Your Buck

These condos are actually worth their price tag.

Jason Paris | Flickr

If investing in a Toronto condo is part of your five-year plan, then you're definitely going to want to find out which places offer the best value.

According to a new report by Strata, determining if a condo is a smart investment or not comes down to two main factors: the cost per square foot and how affordable the maintenance fees are.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario Homes Are Selling Way Over Asking & Here Are Cities To Avoid To Save Your Wallet

Toronto didn't make the list.

Anna Kraynova | Dreamstime

Ontario homes are currently selling for way over the asking price in some cities and it might hurt your wallet if you're looking to buy.

According to a new study by Zoocasa, the aftermath of COVID-19 has caused the province's smaller cities to become hot spots for "unprecedented price growth" thanks to a desire for space and remote work.

Keep Reading Show less