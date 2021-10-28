This Massive Ontario Home With 11 Rooms Is Under $1M & Is Basically Its Own Mini Resort
No more pricey spa trips needed.
A huge Ontario home is offering its future owners a chance to invest in a resort-style property for under $1 million.
The house at 1079 Moss St., located in Greater Sudbury, is a five-bedroom home that offers 3,800 square feet of living space.
Its interior features a distinguished atmosphere, which is completed by its main focal point, a beautiful gas fireplace.
However, most of the home's perks can be found in its backyard. Lounging outside this abode will make you feel like you're in your own personal resort.
You can soak all year round in the property's hydro pool and hot tub with a hydraulic cover.
You can also enjoy panoramic views from your own personal cedar sauna.
Spending your nights relaxing by a warm fire pit that overlooks the lush greenery of the region will be the highlight of your summer. If you're looking for a little bit of entertainment, you can also try out a life-size chessboard or basketball net.
Massive Ontario Home
Price: $929,900
Address: 1079 Moss St., Greater Sudbury, ON
Description: A resort-style home that is perfectly surrounded by greenery.