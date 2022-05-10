NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

This Toronto Patio Has A Cherry Blossom Canopy & You Can Brunch Under Pink Petals

The tree grows right through the middle of the patio. 🌸

Patio with cherry blossom tree in Toronto, Ontario.

This Toronto patio might just be the dreamiest place to enjoy both a meal and some blooms this spring. The Brass Taps is a cozy pub in Little Italy that's been in the area for over 40 years.

The venue has a whimsical back patio with a cherry blossom tree growing right through the middle. The tree is in full bloom right now, so you can sit under a canopy of pink petals as you eat. The patio also features two large televisions and a retractable roof for rainy days.


One of the highlights of the menu are the stone-cooked pizzas. Made with a 28-year-old recipe, the pies come in flavours like Southern Cal and Butter Chicken.

Not only can you get pizza and other comfort dishes like burgers and stuffed meatloaf, you can also order weekend brunch. The menu includes classic options such as eggs benny and a BLT. To make your brunch even more memorable, you can enjoy it beneath the leaves of the cherry blossom tree. Don't forget the mimosas!

The pub had a makeover in 2021 to create a "cottage environment." You'll find things like canoes hanging from the ceiling, snowshoes on the walls, and year-round Christmas lights.

Whether you're looking for a spring date night spot or a somewhere for weekend brunch, this floral patio is a magical place to visit. You can get your cherry blossom fill at some other spots around the city as well, such as High Park.

The Brass Taps

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Pub fare

Address: 934 College St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Enjoy a meal beneath cherry blossoms at this dreamy patio.

Menu

