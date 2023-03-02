The Top 5 Most Stolen Vehicles In Ontario Are All SUVs & Here's What Thieves Aren't Taking
Hold on to your mini vans!
Car thefts in Ontario have become an increasingly concerning issue. In 2021, the province witnessed almost 14,000 cars stolen, which is a significant increase from the previous year's 11,000.
The top five most stolen vehicles in Ontario are all SUVs, accounting for over half of all car thefts in Ontario in 2021.
Équité Association, a non-profit group that helps Canadian insurers sniff out fraud, shared the top five most stolen vehicle models in Ontario in 2021, and luxury vehicles, high-end cars, pickups, and SUVs turned out to be super coveted.
SUVs have become one the most purchased type of vehicles in Western countries, according to the Équité Association.
On the flip side, Sedans only made up 28.2 percent of the stolen vehicles in Ontario in 2021. That's a drop of 7.2 points from 2020. After that, we've got pickups at 14.1 percent (up 1 point from the previous year) and vans at only 2.6 percent (down 1 point).
“Auto theft is a complex national problem that costs Canadians millions of dollars each year,” Bryan Gast, VP of Investigative Services of Équité Association, said in a release.
“Vehicles across the country are being stolen in greater volume for export internationally by organized crime networks. The proceeds of this illegal activity are being used to fund organized crime and terrorism, both domestically and internationally.”
Compared to other provinces, Ontario ranks better than Alberta, which had a ratio of 11.9 vehicles stolen per 10,000 inhabitants in 2021, compared to Ontario's ratio of 9.8.
However, this ratio is higher than Quebec, with a ratio of 8.6, and the Atlantic provinces, with a ratio of 4.5. Alberta is the only province that saw a decline in its vehicle theft ratio in 2021.If you're cruising around Ontario in a Lexus XR, you might want to keep an extra eye on your ride. According to the latest stats from Équité Association, a whopping 9.4 percent of these vehicles (specifically, the 2016-2021 models) were stolen last year.
That means almost one in ten! Looks like the thieves have a serious soft spot for this ride, as it was the top target for car thieves in Ontario in 2021. Not too far behind were the Range Rover Sport (with 4.2 percent of thefts) and the Toyota Highlander (with 1.7 percent).
Here are the top five most stolen vehicles models in Ontario in 2021.
- 2016 -2021 Lexus RX
- 2015-2021 Range Rover Sport
- 2013 -2019 Toyota Highlander
- 2018 - 2021 Honda Accord
- 2016 - 2021 Honda CR-V