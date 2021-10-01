Toronto COVID-19 Outbreaks Include A Starbucks, Multiple School & More
Sixteen schools have reported outbreaks in the city.
COVID-19 outbreaks in Toronto have hit chains like Starbucks and over a dozen schools across the city.
Workplaces, shelters and a retirement home have also reported active outbreaks of COVID-19.
The City of Toronto reports 16 schools in the city currently have active outbreaks, and on Friday, the Ontario government announced 127 new school-related cases of COVID-19 provincewide.
An outbreak at a Toronto Starbucks was declared on September 23, and so far, two cases have been recorded.
Ya Ya Foods and other workplaces such as Verdi Alliance Group have also had outbreaks in the past month. However, they were recently declared no longer active.
