Toronto COVID-19 Outbreaks Include A Starbucks, Multiple School & More​

Sixteen schools have reported outbreaks in the city.

Helgidinson | Dreamstime, Darien Law | Flickr

COVID-19 outbreaks in Toronto have hit chains like Starbucks and over a dozen schools across the city.

Workplaces, shelters and a retirement home have also reported active outbreaks of COVID-19.

The City of Toronto reports 16 schools in the city currently have active outbreaks, and on Friday, the Ontario government announced 127 new school-related cases of COVID-19 provincewide.

An outbreak at a Toronto Starbucks was declared on September 23, and so far, two cases have been recorded.

Ya Ya Foods and other workplaces such as Verdi Alliance Group have also had outbreaks in the past month. However, they were recently declared no longer active.

This article’s right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

COVID-19 Pills Are Being Tested & Here's How They Work

Think of them as morning after exposure pills.

Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.

What if you didn't have to worry about getting super sick with COVID-19? What if you could just take a pill at the first sign of infection, and then move on with your day?

That's the dream behind a new wave of drugs that are being tested right now, as three big pharma companies appear to be closing in on a morning after COVID pill that you can take at home.

Ontario Restaurant's Liquor Licence Suspended For Refusing To Follow COVID-19 Rules

The restaurant reportedly refused to comply with vaccine certificates.

J.A.K.K. Tuesdays Sports Pub | Facebook

Kingston restaurant J.A.K.K. Tuesdays won't be serving up any alcoholic drinks for the time being.

The Registrar of the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) announced in a press release on September 30 that it has issued an "Order of Interim Suspension of the liquor licence of J.A.K.K. Tuesdays" for "public interest and safety." The suspension is "effective immediately."

Ontario Science Table Says The 4th Wave Has 'Flattened' But Cases In Children Are Rising

Test positivity is at 2.7 percent, it says.

Vadim Rodnev | Dreamstime

The Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table says the fourth wave "has flattened due to continued public health measures and vaccination but cases in children are increasing" in a COVID-19 projection update on Tuesday.

According to the report's findings, Ontario's COVID-19 test positivity is at a seven-day average of 2.7 percent and vaccination coverage is slowly increasing.

Ontario Doc Can't Give COVID-19 Medical Exemptions After Allegedly Posting Misinformation

A family doctor is being investigated by CPSO for "disgraceful, dishonourable or unprofessional conduct."

DrP_MD | Twitter, ETHPnews | Twitter

Dr. Patrick Phillips, a family doctor at Englehart & District Hospital, has been banned from providing medical exemptions for COVID-19 and certain drugs, according to the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario.

The CPSO is investigating Phillips, and "the College is alleging that Dr. Phillips engaged in disgraceful, dishonourable or unprofessional conduct and failure to maintain the standard of practice of the profession; and that he is incompetent," according to a statement provided to Narcity.

