Toronto Has A Winter Weather Travel Advisory & Our First Big Snowfall Isn't Over Yet
Have you put your winter tires on yet?
Toronto woke up in a snow globe after its first big snowfall of the season, but the slippery fun is hardly over.
Environment Canada (EC) has put a winter weather travel advisory into place for Toronto and said more snow is on the way.
Drivers will have to look out for slippery conditions and reduced road visibility, with another nearly two centimetres of snow set to fall, turning into flurries later this morning.
"This snowfall is due to a low pressure system that will continue to track northeast across the region today," according to EC.
EC is reminding drivers to slow down when travelling on slippery roads and to leave a proper following distance between other cars.
"If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop."
Roads are definitely slippery out there, and even buses are struggling to get around town.
A Reddit user posted a video of seven TTC buses at Bloor and Parkside desperately trying and failing to drive up a snow-covered hill to the site early this morning.
from toronto
"Already!??? I thought the city had boasted about improving snow clearing wtf," said a commenter.
The OPP Highway Safety Division has already taken the liberty of reminding drivers to put their winter tires on for the season with a video of a tire popping off and slamming into another driver's windshield.
\u201cGetting ready for the season with winter tires? \nIt happens fast...#CheckYourNuts. #DriveSafe.\u201d— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP Highway Safety Division) 1668482777
"Getting ready for the season with winter tires? It happens fast...," reads the tweet.
If you happen to be about and about today, you may want to double-check your winter tires and stay clear of any buses on hills.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.