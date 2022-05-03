Toronto Is Getting Its Own Monopoly Game & You Can Roll For Iconic Locations In The 6ix
The limited-edition game is available to pre-order!
Get your dice ready, because a new board game is coming to town, and it's all about the 6ix. Monopoly: Toronto Edition is a unique spin on the classic game that features iconic locations and brands across the city.
The limited-edition product is presented by ProAction Cops & Kids and supports charities in the area such as the SickKids Foundation.
The game features a range of landmarks, attractions, and more exclusive to Toronto. Forget about Park Place and Marvin Gardens — you can roll for the CN Tower, Fairmont Royal York Hotel, Ripley's Aquarium, Nathan Philips Square, and more.
"For generations, the Monopoly board game has been a fun and entertaining outlet for families and friends," Mayor John Tory said in a press release. "It's exciting to see the iconic and unique features of our great city displayed on such an iconic game. Thank you to everyone involved in this project to support 30 charitable organizations in the GTA."
Monopoly: Toronto Edition is currently available to pre-order, and you can only purchase it online or through select small businesses. The expected delivery date for the product is late September 2022.
This isn't the first time the city has been featured on a board game. A spin-off Monopoly game dubbed "Toronto-opoly" launched at Walmart in 2019. However, Monopoly: Toronto Edition is actually licensed by entertainment company Hasbro Inc., so you know it's the real deal.
Will there be a "get out of traffic free" card? A racoon-shaped pawn? You'll have to play to find out!
Monopoly: Toronto Edition
Price: $69.99
Details: Roll your way around Toronto with this new take on a beloved board game.