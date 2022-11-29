Toronto Is One Of The Most Beautiful Cities For A 'Hot Girl Walk' & It Even Beat New York
It ranked higher than Rome and Athens, too!
Lace up those shoes, because the most beautiful cities in the world for a walk were just revealed, and Toronto made the cut. It looks like the 6ix is the place to be when you need to stretch your legs.
Sportswear retailer Pour Moi recently published a study about the "most beautiful cities for walking around the world." The study was inspired by the "hot girl walk" trend, which became popular on social media during 2022.
But what is a "hot girl walk?" According to the study, it started on TikTok and "has since become a global phenomenon where women around the world are throwing on some cute sportswear and heading outside for some fresh air or jumping on the treadmill to blast out a fast-paced walk whilst watching a TV show."
In order to find the most beautiful cities in the world to get outside and enjoy a "hot girl walk" of your own, the company looked at hashtags which included the names of various cities along with terms like "walk."
Out of the 20 cities around the world listed, Toronto came in at number six, and it even beat New York City, which ranked at number 12. Toronto is the only Canadian city on the list and has a total of 17,970 relevant hashtags.
London, England came in at number one, with 235,144 hashtags, and it beat every other spot by a long shot. Paris, France earned second place with 68,609 hashtags.
Other cities that Toronto beat include Athens, Berlin, Rome, and Venice.
While the study didn't include specific destinations for a stroll in Toronto, some top spots according to Instagram hashtags include High Park, the Distillery District, and Trillium Park.