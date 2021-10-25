Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Things To Do
christmas in toronto

Toronto's Santa Claus Parade Is Going To Be Virtual Again & Here's How To Tune In

Santa Claus will sleigh across TV screens for the second year in a row. 🎅

Toronto's Santa Claus Parade Is Going To Be Virtual Again & Here's How To Tune In
Aaca | Dreamstime

While Santa Claus is getting ready to dash through the snow on his sleigh, Torontonians will have to watch old Kris Kringle from the comfort of their own homes this year. The 117th Original Santa Claus Parade is going to be broadcast to viewers for the second year in a row.

"We know this disappoints many of you, but this decision was made after thoughtful discussion and careful consideration of many factors," Clay Charters, the President and CEO of the Original Santa Claus Parade, said in their announcement. "It takes months to organize the volunteers, partners, and safety considerations for a Parade of our size, and our decision was made by the Parade several weeks ago using the best available data at the time."

Parade organizers cited a few reasons why the parade will stay virtual this year, part of which included that the event can bring about 1 million people to Toronto's streets and they have no means of enforcing distancing guidelines or checking for proof of vaccination. They also added that children 11 and under still aren't eligible to get vaccinated.

Some cities across Ontario, however, have decided to flat-out cancel their parades. Back in September, Brantford announced they would be cancelling its event. Kingston is also cancelling its Santa Claus parade due to crowd concerns, and Barrie is reportedly cancelling its Santa Claus parade, too.

But there are a few places that are still hosting their in-person Christmassy parades. The Niagara Falls Santa Claus Parade will be spreading cheer on November 13, and Gravenhurst in Muskoka is ticketing its parade on November 27 in order to keep the event small.

Toronto's 117th Original Santa Claus Parade

When: December 4 at 7:00 p.m.

Why You Need To Go: You can curl up by the fire with your hot cocoa and loved ones and watch the magical Christmas floats from the comforts of your home on CTV or CTV2. There will also be some exciting special performances this time around!

Website

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Stay Informed
Get Toronto's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

This Christmas Town Near Toronto Is Like Stepping Into A Twinkling European Village

There will be endless sparkling lights and a hot chocolate bar!

@lilyslensonlife | Instagram, St. Jacobs Village

You'll feel like you're walking through the snowy streets of Europe at this twinkling holiday village near Toronto. St. Jacobs is transforming into a festive wonderland for its annual St. Jacobs Sparkles event, and it's full of magic and cheer.

This year, the event is running for three weeks from November 12 to 28, giving you even more time to enjoy the seasonal splendour.

Keep Reading Show less

This Christmas Drive-Thru In Ontario Is Free & Has Thousands Of Twinkling Lights (VIDEOS)

You'll see over 75 festive displays! 🎄

Uxbridge Optimist Fantasy of Lights | Facebook

There is no need to freeze outside to see colourful holiday lights. Without ever leaving your car, you can explore this Christmas drive-thru in Ontario.

This winter, the Uxbridge Optimist Fantasy Of Lights is happening nightly from December 4, 2021, until January 2, 2022.

Keep Reading Show less

You Can See The Nutcracker In An All-New Immersive Experience In Toronto This Winter (VIDEO)

The magical new show is from the same group behind Immersive Van Gogh!

The Immersive Nutcracker | Handout, The Immersive Nutcracker | Handout

You can get lost in an enchanting Christmas world at a new show coming to Toronto this winter.

The Immersive Nutcracker, A Winter Miracle will bring all the magic of the beloved Christmas story to the city in an all-new experience this November.

Keep Reading Show less

Toronto's New Polar Festival Will Have A Shimmering Ice Tunnel & Magical Christmas Market

Ride a holiday train and sip festive cocktails beneath the stars.

Polar Winter Festival | Handout

You can step into a festive paradise at this new holiday attraction coming to Toronto. Polar, which first launched last year as a drive-thru experience, is bringing a new winter festival to the city, and you'll be swept into a world of sparkling splendour and Christmas cheer.

The walk-thru event is transforming Bandshell Park into a sparkling winter wonderland starting November 25, and it will be the biggest winter festival in Toronto.

Keep Reading Show less