Toronto's Santa Claus Parade Is Going To Be Virtual Again & Here's How To Tune In
Santa Claus will sleigh across TV screens for the second year in a row. 🎅
While Santa Claus is getting ready to dash through the snow on his sleigh, Torontonians will have to watch old Kris Kringle from the comfort of their own homes this year. The 117th Original Santa Claus Parade is going to be broadcast to viewers for the second year in a row.
"We know this disappoints many of you, but this decision was made after thoughtful discussion and careful consideration of many factors," Clay Charters, the President and CEO of the Original Santa Claus Parade, said in their announcement. "It takes months to organize the volunteers, partners, and safety considerations for a Parade of our size, and our decision was made by the Parade several weeks ago using the best available data at the time."
Parade organizers cited a few reasons why the parade will stay virtual this year, part of which included that the event can bring about 1 million people to Toronto's streets and they have no means of enforcing distancing guidelines or checking for proof of vaccination. They also added that children 11 and under still aren't eligible to get vaccinated.
Some cities across Ontario, however, have decided to flat-out cancel their parades. Back in September, Brantford announced they would be cancelling its event. Kingston is also cancelling its Santa Claus parade due to crowd concerns, and Barrie is reportedly cancelling its Santa Claus parade, too.
But there are a few places that are still hosting their in-person Christmassy parades. The Niagara Falls Santa Claus Parade will be spreading cheer on November 13, and Gravenhurst in Muskoka is ticketing its parade on November 27 in order to keep the event small.
Toronto's 117th Original Santa Claus Parade
When: December 4 at 7:00 p.m.
Why You Need To Go: You can curl up by the fire with your hot cocoa and loved ones and watch the magical Christmas floats from the comforts of your home on CTV or CTV2. There will also be some exciting special performances this time around!
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.
