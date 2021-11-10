Toronto To Cancel Some Of Its Rec Programs Because There's A Lack Of Vaccinated Employees
The City's COVID-19 vaccine policies required staff to be fully vaccinated by October 30.
If you've signed up for one of the City of Toronto's recreational programs, you may be out of luck. The City is now cancelling some of its programs and classes this week due to its COVID-19 vaccination policy for staff.
According to the City, all employees were required to be fully vaccinated by October 30. Part-time recreational workers who did not adhere to the policy are now meeting with the City's Parks, Forestry & Recreation Division to determine the immediate future of their careers.
"Following these meetings, if staff have not provided proof of being fully vaccinated, they will be suspended for up to six weeks or until proof of vaccination is provided," City officials wrote in a November 9 news release.
Swimming lessons, fitness classes, dance, art, sports and other general interest classes may be affected. Anyone enrolled in a cancelled program will be contacted and will receive credits on their account, the City says.
"It is important to note that the cancellation of a class does not indicate that the class's instructor has not been vaccinated, as staff are being reallocated to different locations and programs in an effort to minimize these service impacts," the City said.
The City noted that it doesn't foresee "critical and priority services" (like its emergency response teams) being impacted by the mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy.
As of November 9, the City states that 91% of workers have been fully vaccinated.
Staff who cannot get vaccinated against COVID-19 under the provincial Human Rights Code will be "entitled to accommodation," it said.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.
Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.