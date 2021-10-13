Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Money
canada jobs

Yorkdale Shopping Centre Is Having A Huge Job Fair This Week & Over 20 Stores Are Hiring

Some of the retailers include Lululemon and Sephora.

Yorkdale Shopping Centre Is Having A Huge Job Fair This Week & Over 20 Stores Are Hiring
Google Maps

Yorkdale Shopping Centre is hosting a massive job fair this week that includes some of North America's most iconic retailers.

The event will take place on Thursday, October 14, from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Yorkdale Shopping Centre near the Kandy Gallery.

Anyone interested in attending is asked to bring a copy of their resume and come prepared to meet with representatives from over 20 different stores.

Some of the retailers featured at the fair include American Eagle, Sephora, Canada Goose, Nike, Foot Locker, Lego, Lululemon, Sephora and Pottery Barn.

However, it's worth noting that the list is subject to change, so check back if you have your heart set on working for a particular company.

Yorkdale Shopping Centre Hiring Event

Address: 3401 Dufferin St., Toronto, ON

When: October 14, 2021, from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Why You Need To Go: It's your chance to land a job at over 20 retailers.

Website

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Toronto's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

Canada Post Has Jobs For The Holiday Season In BC & You Don't Need A Degree Or Experience

Interested in earning "good money" over the holiday season?

Shawn Goldberg | Dreamstime, Roger Mcclean | Dreamstime

Canada Post is hiring tons of postal clerks to keep up with the demand of the holiday season.

The national mail company is looking for 40 people to work out of their processing centre in Richmond, B.C.

Keep Reading Show less

Walmart Canada Is Hiring 12K Associates & You Can Get An Interview By Just Going Into A Store

Associates get a Walmart discount card and can take part in a tuition reimbursement program!

Andreistanescu | Dreamstime, @walmartcanada | Instagram

If you're looking for a job, Walmart Canada is hiring 12,000 new and permanent associates across the country to help the company get ready for the holiday shopping season.

The retailer is hosting two national hiring days on October 14 and 15 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. local time in stores, distribution and fleet centres all over Canada.

Keep Reading Show less

The Government Of Canada Is Hiring Nurses Across The Country & It Pays Almost $100K A Year

Nurses are needed to support the COVID-19 response at airports and ports of entry.

@wchospital | Instagram, @canborder | Instagram

If any nurses are looking for work right now, the Government of Canada is hiring and the salary ranges from $80,906 to $97,384 a year.

The Public Health Agency of Canada is looking for nurses across the country to support the country's COVID-19 response — helping to enforce enhanced border measures at airports and points of entry — and people living in Canada along with Canadian citizens who live abroad can apply online.

Keep Reading Show less

7 Ottawa Jobs That Are Actually Hiring RN & Pay $100K Or Higher

It's time to fix up that resume! 🤑

@lifelineott | Instagram, @allstatecanada | Instagram

Do you dream about having a six-figure salary? If so, you'll want to check out these Ottawa jobs that pay up to $100,000 or more.

On top of the high-paying salary, some offer incredible perks like employee discounts and several weeks of vacation. So if you are tired of your job, it is time to send in your application to one of the careers below!

Keep Reading Show less