Yorkdale Shopping Centre Is Having A Huge Job Fair This Week & Over 20 Stores Are Hiring
Some of the retailers include Lululemon and Sephora.
Yorkdale Shopping Centre is hosting a massive job fair this week that includes some of North America's most iconic retailers.
The event will take place on Thursday, October 14, from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Yorkdale Shopping Centre near the Kandy Gallery.
Anyone interested in attending is asked to bring a copy of their resume and come prepared to meet with representatives from over 20 different stores.
Some of the retailers featured at the fair include American Eagle, Sephora, Canada Goose, Nike, Foot Locker, Lego, Lululemon, Sephora and Pottery Barn.
However, it's worth noting that the list is subject to change, so check back if you have your heart set on working for a particular company.
Yorkdale Shopping Centre Hiring Event
Address: 3401 Dufferin St., Toronto, ON
When: October 14, 2021, from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Why You Need To Go: It's your chance to land a job at over 20 retailers.