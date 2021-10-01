Trending Tags

A US Senator Demanded That Facebook Ban 'Finsta' Accounts & Even A Staffer Cringed

Who wants to tell him?

A US Senator Demanded That Facebook Ban 'Finsta' Accounts & Even His Staffer Cringed
@senblumenthal | Instagram

Anyone who's ever had to explain something tech-related to a parent or grandparent can likely relate to a viral video about "Finsta" accounts that's making the rounds right now.

At a recent Senate Commerce subcommittee hearing in the States, Connecticut's Senator Richard Blumenthal spoke to a Facebook executive about the safety of social media for young people, but his question on fake Instagram accounts was quickly roasted online.

In a video posted by Buzzfeed's Eric Morrow, Blumenthal asks Antigone Davis, Facebook's global head of safety, if her company will "commit to ending Finsta."

"Senator again let me explain, we don't actually, we don't actually do Finsta," Davis said, explaining that the term "Finsta" refers to a fake Instagram, often with stricter privacy settings.

"OK, will you end that type of account?" Blumenthal asked, undaunted.

The clip has blown up online, being viewed millions of times on Twitter and TikTok — even alternate angles showing staffers cringing at the phrasing of the question.

However, before you dunk too hard, Twitter user Zamaan Qureshi wrote that Blumenthal had already explained that he knew what Finstas were earlier on in the committee and instead was concerned about kids having accounts their parents don't know about.

Either way, there's no doubt that this question will go down in history as one of the best tech gaffs of all time.

TikTok & Instagram Star Gabriel Salazar Has Died In A Car Crash In Texas

Three other passengers in the car were also killed.

@gabenotbabee | Instagram

Tiktoker Gabriel Salazar has died following a car crash in Texas, according to local authorities.

The 19-year-old, known as @gabenotbabe to his 2.2 million Tiktok followers and @gabenotbabee to his 800,000+ Instagram fans, was the driver involved in a fatal car crash on Sunday, September 26, that killed himself and three passengers.

Kyle Lowry Posted His Final Goodbye To Toronto & Don't Read It Unless You're Ready To Cry

"Toronto will forever be my 2nd home." 😭💔

@kyle_lowry7 | Instagram, @kyle_lowry7 | Instagram

In the wake of Toronto's mourning of the G.R.O.A.T (greatest Raptor of all time), Kyle Lowry himself came forward with his final parting words to the city he considers his second home.

On August 4, two days after his sign-and-trade to Miami was announced, Lowry took to his Instagram to write a heartfelt (and utterly tear-jerking) goodbye to all of his fans and supporters throughout the past nine years he spent in the 6ix as a Toronto Raptor.

7 Canadian Olympic Athletes To Follow On TikTok & Insta As They Go For Gold In Tokyo

You can get a behind-the-scenes look at the Games!

@caemckay | Instagram, janinebeckie | TikTok

There are more than 300 athletes on Canada's Olympic team competing for the country in Tokyo, so if you've got Olympics fever, there are lots of ways to get your fix besides just watching the events.

Here are seven Canadian Olympians you should follow on TikTok and Instagram to get an all-access look at the Games and see their journeys as they try to win gold.

Justin Trudeau Has Millions Of Insta Followers But These World Leaders Have Tons More

India's prime minister has over 54 million Insta followers!👇🇨🇦

@justinpjtrudeau | Instagram, @joebiden | Instagram

Compared with the world's biggest influencers, Justin Trudeau's Instagram following isn't much to write home about.

That said, the Canadian PM is still pretty popular on social media, with 4 million followers on Instagram alone.

