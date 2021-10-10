Vaccine Passports For International Travel Could Still Be 'Months' Away For Canadians

Trending Tags

It could be a while before international vaccine passports are ready to be used across Canada, according to Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc.

In an interview on CTV's Question Period, the federal minister confirmed that although a singular proof-of-vaccination system for international travel is on the cards, it may be winter before it becomes readily available to Canadian travellers.

That said, the feds are aiming to implement the COVID-19 vaccine passport before the fall is over and confirmed it should go live within the "next couple of months."

It's a message that was backed-up by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Speaking on Wednesday, he said, "In the weeks to come, we'll get the job done on a vaccine passport for international travel."

The international certification is a priority for federal officials, particularly as a new vaccine mandate for domestic travel is set to come into place as of October 30, 2021. This policy requires all employees and passengers in the federally-regulated air, rail and marine transportation sectors to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

LeBlanc explained that while many Canadian provinces have already implemented vaccine passports of their own, the federal version will be a "confirmation of the provincial data."

Back in August, the feds announced that Canada would be moving forward with a proof of vaccination for international travel. At the time, officials said the policy would have a "pan-Canadian approach."

Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on the vaccines and can answer any questions you may have. Click here for more information.

